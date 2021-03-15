A trio of Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball players have received postseason recognition in being named to the Class 5A All-Section 3 team.
Senior guard Ryan Sickenberger is a First Team selection, while senior guard Frank Newill and sophomore guard Landon Butler were named Honorable Mention.
Sickenberger led the team among shooters who averaged at least one three-point attempt a game, with a 45.6% clip from behind the arc. One of those included a buzzer-beater to lift Greater Latrobe to a 56-53 home victory against Franklin Regional on Senior Night. A Second Team selection last year, Sickenberger averaged 13.5 points this season. He also led the team with 2 steals per game.
Newill averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game — all team highs — while shooting 44.4% from the field. He led the Wildcats in scoring during their postseason run, putting up 15 a game.
Butler, the team’s No. 2 scorer, averaged 13.8 points a game as a sophomore. He shot 45% from the field and was tied with Sickenberger as the team’s top assist provider at a 3.8 average.
Greater Latrobe, the No. 10 seed, defeated No. 7 Thomas Jefferson in a first-round 61-59 thriller, but suffered a 14-point quarterfinals loss to eventual WPIAL Class 5A champ No. 2 New Castle Area.
Greater Latrobe finished the season with a 9-7 record overall. Dropping two of their first three Section 3 games, the Wildcats won five of their last six to finish in third place with a 6-3 record.
———
WPIAL Class 5A
All-Section 3 Team
First Team
Guard — Brison Kisan, senior, McKeesport Area; Ryan Sickenberger, senior, Greater Latrobe; Ed Daniels, senior, Penn Hills
Forward — Will Kromka, junior, Gateway; Kadyn Hannah, senior, Franklin Regional; Daemar Kelly, sophomore, Penn Hills
Center — Wes Kropp, senior, Penn Hills
Coach of the Year: Chris Giles, Penn Hills
Second Team
Guard — Deondre Smith, senior, Penn Hills; Caden Smith, junior, Franklin Regional; Luke Kimmich, senior, Franklin Regional; Jaydon Carr
Forward — Traverese Rowe, sophomore, McKeesport Area
Center — Ryan Greggerson, junior, Gateway
Honorable Mention
Guard — Frank Newill, senior, Greater Latrobe; Landon Butler, sophomore, Greater Latrobe; LeBryn Smith, sophomore, Kiski Area; MJ Stevenson, sophomore, Gateway; Chaz Cobbs, sophomore, Woodland Hills.
Forward —Delrius Robinson, junior, Woodland Hills; Calvin Heinle, junior, Kiski Area
