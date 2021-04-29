The traveling racing series will take center stage at the local dirt tracks this weekend.
LERNERVILLE — The FLO Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Car Series invades Lernerville Speedway in Sarver on Friday.
Lernerville Speedway has added $1,000 to the $6,000 purse on Friday to celebrate the 1,000th sprint car feature at the famed dirt oval.
The traveling series will bring 12 touring professionals to battle an already competitive field of local racers.
Opening night at Lernerville saw Sye Lynch pick up his first win of the season in exciting fashion over another Apollo resident, A.J. Flick, and Jack Sodeman Jr.
Lynch, who started in the fifth spot, made timely moves pay off by taking the lead from Sodeman Jr. on lap 13.
Flick, the defending Lernerville track Champion, started seventh in the feature made his way to the front to finish in the second spot in front of Sodeman Jr.
Tim Shaffer, a familiar name to sprint cars fans, will be joining the fray on Friday. Shaffer has four feature wins this season with his new central Pennsylvania team.
Former Lernerville sprint car winners and champions will be on hand to sign autographs.
Also on the card will be the Allegheny Sprint Car Tour and the RUSH Sprint Cars.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Rain washed out the opener at the Latrobe Speedway on Saturday. This Saturday, the Renegades of Dirt Modified Tour will make their first-ever stop at the big half-mile speedway.
The traveling Modified Series has a cast of accomplished drivers and several newcomers, including Jesse Gould, from Butler, and Tyler Hendrix, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Hendrix sits first in Rookie of the Year points.
Drake Troutman of Hyndman, currently holds down the top spot in Renegade points.
Josh Harris from Owensboro, Kentucky, is only one point back of Troutman and six points in front of Michael Altobelli from Saxton.
Tyler Nicely, another Owensboro, Kentucky, driver, is in fourth, followed by Rich Michael Jr, from Ischua, New York.
Other notable drivers who compete with the Renegades of Dirt include Dave Hess Jr. of Waterford, and Carl McKinney from Mars.
The Renegade May Day 30-lap feature will pay $2,000 to the winner.
On Saturday, the Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY— DHS kicks off the 2021 season on Friday with four weekly divisions, including the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars, and the Four Cylinders.
The Grandstands open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK — The 2021 season opener has been pushed back until Saturday, May 8. The weather forecast of rain will not allow the staff to prepare the brand-new concrete properly. The Grand Re-opening will take place on May 8, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. and racing with run from noon to 6 p.m.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE- The Ligonier native will start 36th in the Rick Ware Racing No. 53 for the NASCAR Cup event at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
———
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com or on Twitter @ DJJohnsonPIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.