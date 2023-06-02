The Olympics take over our TV screens, water cooler talks and pop culture lexicon every four years. Instead of discussing the NFL, a Netflix series, or the latest community gossip, fill-in-the-blank questions beginning with “Did you watch the [event] last night?” start a discussion.

Every Memorial Day weekend, Shippensburg University hosts thousands of fans, coaches and athletes in a two-day event that includes student-athletes from a variety of different sports and communities. And every Memorial Day weekend, talk about the PIAA Track and Field Championships filters through communities around the state of Pennsylvania. The days leading up to it are about finding out who made it, and the day afterward, one sentiment dominates social media feeds: “This sport needs more exposure.”

