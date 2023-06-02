The Olympics take over our TV screens, water cooler talks and pop culture lexicon every four years. Instead of discussing the NFL, a Netflix series, or the latest community gossip, fill-in-the-blank questions beginning with “Did you watch the [event] last night?” start a discussion.
Every Memorial Day weekend, Shippensburg University hosts thousands of fans, coaches and athletes in a two-day event that includes student-athletes from a variety of different sports and communities. And every Memorial Day weekend, talk about the PIAA Track and Field Championships filters through communities around the state of Pennsylvania. The days leading up to it are about finding out who made it, and the day afterward, one sentiment dominates social media feeds: “This sport needs more exposure.”
Track and field deserves more attention and respect as a sport in our communities and culture.
More than 400 WPIAL and City League athletes competed at the PIAA Track and Field Championships this past weekend at Shippensburg University. However, if one were to drive around the area, they would struggle to realize it. In western Pennsylvania, whenever a football team makes the playoffs or a wrestler qualifies for a state tournament, their names become etched in local lore.
However, whenever a track and field athlete competes at a state championship amongst the top sprinters, throwers, and jumpers in the entire state, one has to ask around, even though less than 1% of all track and field athletes qualify.
For those wondering, Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley had a total of three individual student-athletes and one relay team representing the area.
Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni finished second in the state in Class 2A girls javelin with a throw of 143 feet, 6 inches. Mazzoni set the school record this year with a mark of 147 feet, was crowned the WPIAL Champion, and is currently the third-ranked sophomore javelin thrower in the country.
The young lady who took first place is Evelyn Bliss, and she set a state record on Friday with a toss of 170 feet, 2 inches. If you need perspective, that’s lining up on the goal line and throwing a javelin, which weighs a little more than a pound, past the 50-yard line.
Greater Latrobe sent sophomore Adam Piper in the 100-meter dash, where he set a new personal best with a time of 10.88 seconds, good enough to be one of the top 25 fastest sprinters in the commonwealth. Piper also competed on the Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay team.
While on the topic of sprints, I challenge you over the next year to attend a track and field championship to palpably see the difference between pure speed and gridiron speed. On Friday, a kid from Conemaugh Township by the name of Ethan Black ran a 10.39. He will be attending Penn State University as a walk-on this fall, so the next time you hear that name, it’ll probably be after he blazes past a secondary en route for a 60-yard Nittany Lion touchdown...and I promise you the announcers and commentators will mention how he won the state gold in the 100-meter race.
John Jablunovsky of Ligonier Valley took fourth place in the state in the high jump with an impressive height of 6 feet, 2 inches. If you need a visual, Jablunovsky jumped over Steph Curry. If you don’t know who that is, he jumped over President Barack Obama. (Also, did you know Bob Ross was 6’ 2”? Crazy.)
Mazzoni. Piper. Jablunovsky. If this is the first time you’ve heard these names over the past three months – that’s why track and field needs more exposure than it currently has.
You can help do this by doing three things.
Next school year, attend a local meet. If you watch another team sport, you’re pigeonholed to one location, and time is dictated by a clock. At a track meet, if you get bored watching running, there are two to three jumping events happening or two to three throwing events happening at the same time. It’s a sport that promotes movement not only for the athletes but the fans too.
Next spring, re-post the results of local athletes. Even if you don’t know the kid, if they’re sporting your home colors, share it with pride. It’s hard to put into words, but it was truly an amazing feeling seeing Mazzoni represent Derry Area with “DERRY” printed across her chest. At one point after she threw, I overheard someone in the stands ask, “Where’s Derry?”
And lastly, throughout the year, promote the sport to athletes in your families. If your niece has an arm in the backyard, don’t automatically say, “You should play softball,” mention throwing in track. If your cousin sprints past other family members with ease at a family cookout, say “You should run track!”
Track and field is one of the largest growing sports in high school athletics across the country. More than 1.1 million student-athletes compete, and as of this writing, it is the most popular sport amongst youth and teenage females, and for good reason. According to research, besides the physical benefits such as developing speed and strength, running reduces symptoms of depression, improves the ability to relax, lowers the risk of anxiety, and increases dopamine, which affects positive moods.
All sports are great and teach valuable life lessons. All extracurricular activities are worth the time and commitment. But as a society, maybe all of these things should get equal attention instead of just focusing on a few. Students need to see that their efforts and commitments are appreciated no matter what they are, especially now when effort and commitment are viewed as skill sets instead of values.
When it comes to track and field, there is an event for everyone. And even if they don’t make it to Shippensburg, as a head coach of the sport for over a decade, I promise that it’ll still be worth it in the long run. (Pun completely intended.)
Mark Curcio is a Derry Area School District teacher and coaches the high school track and field team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.