Toyota of Greensburg began its Latrobe-Derry 40-and-Over Old-Timers baseball season with a bang on Friday, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 9-8 victory against Billy’s Silkscreen.
Watt’s Mack, Palko’s Auto Repair and Cutters also picked up victories in their respective season openers over the weekend.
Watt’s Mack scored the go-ahead run in the final inning against Pinnacle Auto Sales, while Palko’s and Cutters won by margins of three and six runs against Dino’s Sports Lounge and C&M Seal Coating, respectively.
Toyota 9,
Billy’s 8
Toyota (1-0) had control of the contest in the early going, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding one apiece in the third and fourth for a 4-0 cushion. The team later tacked on two runs in the sixth.
But Billy’s (0-1) had other plans, scoring five runs in the sixth and three in the following frame to take a 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Leo Hoopes and Scott Roble paced Toyota with three hits apiece, with one of Roble’s hits a double. John Traveser also doubled for the winners, while Jeff Roble and John Cooper each chipped in two hits.
Tim Donaldson had two hits for Billy’s, which was outhit, 11-10. Russ Ziolko and Craig Sacco each added doubles in the contest.
Rob Henry earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking three. Rick Conrad (four strikeouts, two walks) and Joe Rice (two strikeouts, four walks) also saw time on the mound for Toyota.
Tim Donaldson was handed the loss for Billy’s and finished with two punchouts and two walks. Keith Derk (three strikeouts, one walk) and Dave Donaldson (two strikeouts, three walks) also pitched.
Watt’s Mack 13,
Pinnacle 12
Watt’s Mack trailed by a run entering the final inning but scored twice in the top of the seventh to edge Pinnacle Auto Sales.
Watt’s Mack (1-0) held a steady lead through three innings until Pinnacle (0-1) tied the score, 6-6, with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Watt’s Mack took a brief lead in the fifth, but Pinnacle scored six times in the bottom half of the frame to go ahead by four, 12-8. However, Watt’s Mack scored the game’s final five runs, including two in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Mark Carns homered and singled to lead Watt’s Mack offensively. Eric Lebo, Tim Holtzman and Dean Watt each singled twice. Ron Spehar, Shawn Alesi and Eric Hantz also singled for Watt’s Mack.
Pat Flynn doubled to lead Pinnacle at the plate, while Trace Bocan, Darren Miller, Lou Pianetti, Scott Bowman and Mark Loutsenhiser each singled.
Watt’s Mack made seven errors to Pinnacle’s five.
Carns earned the mound win, fanning three and walking five. Loutsenhiser suffered the loss, with two strikeouts and the same number of walks.
Palko’s 5,
Dino’s 2
Palko’s Auto Repair got off to a fast start and held on to defeat Dino’s Sports Lounge by three runs.
Palko’s struck first in the bottom of the first with two runs, adding three in the following inning for a 5-0 lead. Dino’s scored single runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough, as Palko’s pitchers conceded only two hits the entire game.
Bob Harr singled twice to lead Palko’s attack. Dave Byers doubled, while Eric Kirchner, J.B. Cales, Dave McNichol, Dave Dobbs, Randy Campbell, Dave Dziewulski and Bill Ankeny each singled — as Palko’s scored five runs on 10 hits.
Lance Harry and Rick Watson each singled for Dino’s.
Dziewulski earned the mound win, with five punchouts and four walks. Kirchner threw in relief, with both pitchers combining to allow just two hits. John Pennesi took the loss, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Cutters 14,
C&M 8
Cutters pounded out 12 runs over a two-inning span, propelling them to a six-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
The score was tied 2-all when Cutters put up five runs in the top of the third inning, adding seven more in the fourth to go ahead, 14-4. C&M tallied four runs in the final two innings, but the game was suspended in the sixth due to the time limit.
Mark Proviano, Mark Shoemaker and Todd Weimer each singled twice to guide Cutters at the plate. Dwayne Amoroso, Chaz Austraw, Don Kepple, Steve Stanko and Forrest Thomas each contributed a hit.
Chad Rafferty led C&M with three singles, while Kevin Czajkowski had two hits, including a double. Mark Gokosky, Rege Sofranko and Bob Walters each singled twice, while Jason Knight doubled.
Despite the six-run defeat, C&M outhit Cutters, 12-11.
Winning pitcher Dave Capozzi threw six strikeouts and a walk. Walters was saddled with the loss, walking five batters.
———
Billy’s 000 005 3 — 8 10 2Toyota 201 102 2 — 9 11 4 Doubles: Ziolko, Sacco (B); Travesser, S Roble (T) Strikeouts by: Henry-2, Conrad-4, Rice-2 (T); T Donaldson-2, Derk-3, D Donaldson-2 (B) Base on balls by: Henry-3, Conrad-2, Rice-4 (T); T Donaldson-2, Derk-1, D Donaldson-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Rob Henry Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
Shoemker 025 700 0 — 14 11 1C&M 202 031 0 — 8 12 1 Doubles: Cjkowski, Knight (C&M) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-6, Stanko-0, Amoroso-1 (S); Walters-0, Daum-1, Sofranko-0, Cjkowski-1 (C&M) Base on balls by: Capozzi-1, Stanko-0, Amoroso-1 (S); Walters-5, Daum-5, Sofranko-1, Cjkowski-1 (C&M) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Bob Walters
Dino’s 000 001 1 — 2 2 2Palko’s 230 000 x — 5 10 0 Doubles: Byers (P) Strikeouts by: Dziewulski-5, Kirchner-1 (P); Pennesi-4, Harry-5 (D) Base on balls by: Dziewulski-4, Kirchner-6 (P); Pennesi-2, Harry-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Dave Dziewulski Losing pitcher: Pindi Pennesi
Watt’s 302 123 2 — 13 10 7Pinnacle 021 360 0 — 12 7 5 Doubles: Flynn (P) Home Run: Carns (W) Strikeouts by: Carns-3, Lebo-1, Spehar-3, Fry-0, Hantz-0 (W); Loutsenhizer-2, Bowman-3, Flynn-3 (P) Base on balls by: Carns-5, Lebo-4, Spehar-2, Fry-1, Hantz-3 (W); Loutsenhizer-2, Bowman-0, Flynn-3 (P) Winning pitcher: Mark Carns Losing pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.