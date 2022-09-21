A big seven-run first inning boosted Toyota to an 18-6 win over Pit Stop Sunday in a Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers league game.
John Copper had two doubles to lead Toyota, while teammate Jayson Marcinik had a double. Pit Stop’s Clint Hoak and Don Trimble each had a double.
With a combined five runs in the first three innings, Dino’s built a lead that Shop N Save could not overcome in their LDAOT game Saturday.
Gene Shine led Dino’s offense with a double. Rich Zemba had the only extra-base hit for Shop N Save, a double.
Brian Polo earned the win, striking out four and walking four. Travis Johnson struck out five and walked one in relief.
Tom Snee took the loss, striking out one and walking none.
Heat Siphon 14, Billy’s 9
It was a close contest through four innings; one that Billy’s led 3-1, but a six-run fifth inning by Heat Siphon lifted it to a lead it would not lose Saturday.
Jason Piper had Heat Siphon’s only extra-base hit (a double), while Matt Burkhardt had a double for Billy’s.
Jason Bush earned the win for Heat Siphon. He struck out one and walked none. Dave Maier takes the loss, striking out one and walking six.
Although C&M held a 4-3 lead after four innings, a three-run fifth and a five-run seventh inning propelled Pit Stop to an 11-7 win Saturday.
Josh Knight had a triple for C&M in the loss, with teammates Rege Sofranko and Kevin Cjeckowski adding a double each.
Steve Bartek got the win as he struck out three and walked one. Dave Daum suffered ed the loss, striking out four and walking three.
Two big innings by Watt’s helped it to a 16-13 win Saturday over Domination Sports. Watt’s posted an eight-run second inning and a six-run sixth to establish a lead that Domination Sports could not overcome.
Domination Sports’ Mark Carns had the only extra-base hit of the game, a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.