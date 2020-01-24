The Derry Area girls’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a rough second quarter during a 74-55 loss against host East Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game Thursday.
The difference between the Lady Trojans and East Allegheny was just five points through the other three quarters. The second period was a 14-point difference as East Allegheny outscored Derry Area, 19-5, in the quarter.
The loss drops Derry Area to 7-3 in the section and 10-7 overall. Carlynton is first in the section (8-2, 10-7) while Derry Area and Deer Lakes (7-3, 10-6) are tied for second in the section.
East Allegheny (6-4, 9-8) is fourth and South Allegheny (5-5, 7-10) currently fifth, on the outside looking in from a playoff berth.
The Lady Trojans have lost three of their last four games. The brief skid comes on the heels of a hot streak in which DA won five straight and eight of nine contests, vaulting the Lady Trojans to the top of the section.
Derry Area lost at Carlynton last Thursday and suffered a 12-point exhibition setback at Penns Manor Area the following night.
The Lady Trojans rebounded with a big and convincing six-point home win against South Allegheny on Monday, but fell by 19 points at East Allegheny on Thursday.
Derry Area will host Shady Side Academy on Monday (7:15 p.m.) in a significant section game that will have playoff implications. Shady Side Academy is currently sixth at 4-6 in the section and 7-10 overall. The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Indians, 68-41, at Shady Side Academy on Jan. 3.
Of the teams in contention for a playoff spot, the Lady Trojans own at least one previous win against all of them — Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, South Allegheny and Shady Side Academy. Derry Area has four section games remaining.
Section leader Carlynton is the only team to sweep the Lady Trojans this season.
EA earned a split against the Lady Trojans this season. Derry Area downed the Lady Wildcats by eight points during a home win on Dec. 19.
East Allegheny edged out DA by just one point, 15-14, during a tight first quarter. But a poor second quarter was too difficult for the Lady Trojans to overcome.
East Allegheny bested Derry Area, 19-5, during the second quarter to open a 15-point lead, 34-19, at halftime. The Lady Wildcats added to their lead, besting the Lady Trojans by three, 18-15, during the third quarter, as EA carried an 18-point lead, 52-34, into the final eight minutes.
Derry Area managed to trim the deficit to nine points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Trojans couldn’t pull any closer in defeat.
Tiana Moracco led the Lady Trojans with a game-high 23 points while Hannah Wedow also ended in double figures with 14, including four three-pointers. Danielle Mullen also contributed nine points for the Lady Trojans.
Abby Henderson scored 20 points to lead East Allegheny offensively.
Riley Varner added 11 points while Amaia Johnson and Casmere Marshall both contributed 10 points, as four East Allegheny players ended in double figures.
DERRY AREA (55)
Wedow 5-0-14; Nuttall 1-0-2; Mullen 4-0-9; Moracco 9-4-23; Kelly 1-0-2; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 2-1-5. Totals, 22-5(9)—5
EAST ALLEGHENY (74)
Johnson 4-2-10; Henderson 8-2-20; Ruffin 3-0-6; Ca. Marshall 3-4-10; Varner 5-1-11; Ck. Marshall 1-4-6; Hunter 0-1-1; Tarrant 1-0-2; Chrisler 1-0-2; Hallick 1-0-2; Lee 1-0-2. Totals, 28-16(18)—74
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 14 5 15 21 — 55 East Allegheny 15 19 18 22 — 74
Three-point field goals: Wedow-4, Mullen, Moracco; Henderson-2
