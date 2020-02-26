Top-seeded Grove City and No. 2 Chathamy secured victories on their home courts Tuesday while No. 5 Geneva College and No. 6 St. Vincent College claimed upset wins in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs.
Grove City (18-8) downed No. 8 Thiel, 76-62, while Chatham (17-9), the defending PAC champion, earned a 72-64 win over No. 7 Waynesburg.
St. Vincent (13-13) rolled to an 88-78 win over No. 3 Westminster (see related story) while Geneva (13-13) held on for a 79-77 victory at No. 4 Washington & Jefferson.
In Thursday’s semifinal round, No. 6 St. Vincent will travel to No. 1 Grove City while No. 5 Geneva will head to No. 2 Chatham. Both games are slated to tip off at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s title game will be hosted by the higher seed remaining after the conclusion of Thursday’s semifinals, with the start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m
The winner of the PAC playoffs receives the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships.
Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team championship. The selected Division III Championship teams as well as the first- and second-round site selections will be announced 12:30 p.m. Monday on ncaa.com. First- and second-round games are scheduled for March 6-7.
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships Quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 25 No. 1 Grove City 76 No. 8 Thiel 62
Grove City had three players score in
double figures Tuesday in its 14-point win. The Wolverines swept the Tomcats in the regular season, winning the two Mercer County matchups by a combined five points. Senior guard Nate Peters finished with 19 points while senior forward James Wells posted 15 points, and junior guard Justice Rice added 12 for Grove City. The Wolverines shot 53.6 percent (30 of 56) from the floor. Grove City also finished with a 31-30 rebounding edge after Thiel owned a 50-24 edge on the glass in the teams’ previous meeting 10 days ago. Thiel senior forward Michael Ricks finished with a career-high 29 points. Senior guard Nyric Gosley (added 15 points and four assists.
No. 2 Chatham 72 No. 7 Waynesburg 64
Chatham went into halftime sporting a 44-23 lead, but Waynesburg put together a 20-3 run over the first 8:03 of the second half to pull to within four (47-43) on a tip-in by senior guard Brennan Smith. Smith’s jumper with 4:21 remaining cut Chatham’s lead back down to four (60-56), but a 10-2 spurt allowed the Cougars to push the lead to 12 (70-58) with 55 seconds to play. Junior guard Malik Potter had eight of Chatham’s 10 points during the run. Potter finished with 24 points to go along with eight boards, He shot nine of 15 from the field and was six of 12 from three-point range. Potter has scored 20-plus points six times this season. First-year guard Elijah Sutton chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds. Smith paced Waynesburg with a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double. It was his fifth of the year. ophomore forward Isaiah Alonzo added 19 points and seven rebounds.
No. 5 Geneva 79 No. 4 W&J 77
Geneva led by as many as 15 (21-6) in the first half, but W&J responded with a 12-1 run late to cut the lead to just five (32-27) heading into the break. A pair of free throws by sophomore guard Primo Zini with 7:12 to play gave the Presidents a 57-55 lead before a 19-10 surge by Geneva, capped by a pair of free throws by senior forward Nick Rusyn (Salem, Ohio | Salem), gave the Golden Tornadoes a 74-67 advantage with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Geneva knocked down seven of 10 free throws in the game’s final minute to secure the win. Senior forward Ethan Moose led five Geneva players in double figures, finishing with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. It was his eighth of the season. Junior guard R.J. Bell added 14 points and three rebounds while junior guard Joel Stutz totaled 13 points and four boards. Zini led all scorers with 18 points. Junior guard Cameron added 16 points and four rebounds. Tuesday was W&J’s first quarterfinal home game since 2011.
