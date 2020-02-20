Other than the two Heritage Conference semifinals and championship games, the most important one for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team this season may be the one it didn’t play.
And it had absolutely nothing to do with the playoffs.
“It” is — of all things — the non-conference game the Rams were supposed to play last Saturday. That one, Berlin-Brothersvalley canceled.
So, when Ligonier Valley (21-2) opens the District 6 Class AAA playoffs at home — as the No. 1 seed — on in Friday’s (7 p.m.) quarterfinals against Cambria Heights (11-12), it’ll do so having not played for 13 days.
The last time the Rams took the court was back on Feb. 7 when they won their third consecutive conference title in all four years that they’ve been in it since the conference went to a two-division format with a four-team playoff.
“It scares me a lot,” LV head coach John Berger said of the long layoff.
“Guys get tired practicing against each other. It’s kind of like at the beginning of the season when you’re waiting for that first scrimmage so you can go against somebody else.
“It can be hard to keep your focus,” Berger elaborated. “But I think we’re pretty good where we’re at right now.
“But,” he added, “come game time, I’ll be nervous because it’ll be two weeks since we last played. That’s definitely a worry for a coach.”
“I’m just glad we’re fortunate enough to have the No. 1 seed. I’m hoping that the athleticism and talent that we do have can get us through this game and get us on a roll.”
However, Ligonier Valley will be without one of its top players for Friday’s matchup and any other potential playoff game. That’s because the PIAA ruled that Kyle Silk — a 6-foot-2, do-it-all guard-forward — ineligible for the postseason over his transfer into the district prior to the start of the school year.
“Anytime you lose a starter who became such a team leader is his only season, it’s tough to replace,” Berger acknowledged.
A bit of background is in order.
It was before the school year began when Silk moved into the district. But District 6 decided that he did so for athletic intent to play football and declared him ineligible, a ruling that was then upheld by the PIAA.
So Silk elected to continue playing football at Kiski School, a private institution near Saltsburg and a non-member of the PIAA. But it wasn’t that long ago that the PIAA passed a rule that any athlete who transfers after 10th grade must sit out one year of postseason play.
And that’s why Silk cannot play from here on out. He was allowed to participate during the regular season and in the conference playoffs, but that’s it.
That’s not all. Not only did Silk move right into the starting lineup, he averaged 16.5 points, eight rebounds and around five assists and three steals a game.
“It’s hard to replace someone like that,” Berger conceded. “As much as we hate losing him, the production from some of our other guys has been going up. Between that and a couple guys off the bench, I think we can help make up for some of his (Silk’s) scoring.”
And there’s a reason for that. His name is Michael Marinchak, a 6-foot senior guard.
“We’re fortunate. I think we have the best player in all of District 6,” Berger stated, referring to Marinchak.
“He makes my job easier. He has the talent and knows what to do to get the other guys involved.
“But he can just as easily take a game over. And he’s a four-year starter, and being that his is his last year, I know he wants another district championship.
Ligonier Valley has played for the District 6-AAA title in each of the past two years. The Rams won it all in 2018 in their first appearance in a district championship game in 31 years and were runners-up last season, losing to then No. 1-seeded Richland in overtime.
Over his career, Marinchak has 1,642 points, which is second all-time in school history behind only Marrek Paola (1,912). This season, he’s averaging a double-double of 17.3 points — with 398 total — and 10 assists in addition to eight rebounds and eight steals.
Another player who’s nearly averaging a double-double is 6-foot-3 junior forward Isaac Neidbalson. He’s at 12 rebounds, 9.8 points, four steals and three assists.
“And,” Berger continued, “Matthew’s points have really gone up in the last couple of weeks. So, too, have Jaxon’s.”
They are Marinchak’s brother Matthew, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, and 6-foot-2 senior guard Jaxon Ludwig.
The numbers for Matthew Marinchak, who also started as a freshman, are 14.3 points (329 this season), six rebounds, five assists and four steals while Ludwig is next at 7.1 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
“We’ve been seeing it in practice with Jaxon. I think maybe he realizes that this his his last go-around, too,” Berger gauged.
“He’s been a part of this run for the last three years. He doesn’t want it to end, either.”
Over the last four years, LV is 81-18. During that time, the Rams are also 47-3 in the Heritage Conference and have gone unbeaten at home these last two seasons.
Another one who falls into that group of four-year players is Cooper Mills, a 6-foot-3 forward and the only other senior — besides Michael Marinchak and Ludwig — on the team. As the top reserve for Ligonier Valley, Mills is averaging 3.3 points and four rebounds, but will now be in the starting five.
And Mills is one of those bench players Berger spoke of. The others are 5-10 sophomore guard Jaicob Hollick and 6-foot junior forward Mason Seftas, both of whom are contributing two points a contest.
“Obviously losing someone with Silk’s talents is a big task for us. Fortunately, we prepared for the chance of him not being able to play in districts, and started using Mills, Hollick and Seftas more,” Berger noted.
“Plus, Isaac Neidbalson, Matthew Marinchak and Jaxon Ludwig will get more shot attempts, and they’re all very capable of scoring. Next guy up has always been the slogan we use.”
Unlike Ligonier Valley, Cambria Heights has no one in double figures in any statistical category. The closest is 6-2 senior forward Adam Link at about 9.6 points a game, and 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior forward Avery Farabaugh six points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists followed by 6-foot-2 junior guard Luke Lamb (7.1 points 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists).
The Highlanders are the No. 8 seed. They won the lone first-round District 6-AAA playoff game over No. 9 Philipsburg-Osceola, 60-49, earlier this week.
But Cambria Heights, a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, averages only around 50 points a game. That said, Berger hopes to get the Highlanders in an up-tempo style, which the Rams do, anyway.
And up until a few days ago, Cambria Heights was a relative unknown for Berger and LV. Still, he feels that if the Rams play their game, they should be able to advance.
“As the No. 1 seed, we should win all of these games,” he concluded. “We’ll see what happens.”
If Ligonier Valley defeats Cambria Heights, it will face either No. 4 seed West Shamokin (17-5) or No. 5 Penns Valley (14-8) in the district semifinals on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined while the championship game is scheduled for Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. The highest-seeded teams in the other half of the bracket are No. 2 Westmont-Hilltop (18-4) and No. 3 Richland (14-7) with the top four qualifying for the PIAA state playoffs that begin March 7.
