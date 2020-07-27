Top-seeded Cooperstown Vets will meet No. 2 F.O. Eagles in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series.
No. 2 F.O. Eagles wrapped up its best-of-three semifinal series against No. 3 Heat Siphon on Saturday, while top-seeded Cooperstown Vets ended its series against No. 5 Bardine’s on Sunday.
Following an off-day on Monday, the best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, is 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cooperstown Vets 15,
Bardine’s 5
Cooperstown took an early lead and surged late for an eventual 10-run victory against Bardine’s.
Cooperstown led 4-2 through one inning and held a 6-5 advantage through four innings. Then, Cooperstown effectively ended it with the final nine runs of the game, including a six-run fifth and three more in the sixth.
Antonio Hauser guided Cooperstown offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs, while William Hugus also contribute two hits, in addition to a double and a run. Corey Boerio also singled twice and scored three runs, while Nate Gray, Thomas Oldenburg and Hunter Fligger all singled and crossed twice for Cooperstown, which produced 15 runs on nine hits.
Erick Batista led Bardine’s with one hit and two runs. Cam McNichol also singled and scored for Bardine’s, which put up five runs on six hits.
Brady Angus fanned one and walked two in the victory. Matt Sterrett took the loss with one strikeout and seven walks.
Bardine’s 16,
Cooperstown Vets 8
Bardine’s broke out in a big way to even the best-of-three semifinal series on Saturday.
Cooperstown opened the game with three runs, while Bardine’s responded with an eight-run inning and two more in the second for an early 10-3 lead. Cooperstown scored the next five runs, making it a 10-8 game, but Bardine’s ended it with six unanswered runs.
Colin Bush led Bardine’s offensively with three singles and three runs, while Ethan Frye also singled three times and scored twice. Matt Sterrett singled twice and scored a run, while Erick Batista, Ashton Beighley and Ahmad Ward all had a hit and two runs. Cam McNichol singled and scored, while Ryan Baughman crossed twice for Bardine’s, which put up 16 runs on 12 hits.
Antonio Hauser led Cooperstown at the plate with two singles and a run. Corey Boerio doubled and crossed twice, while Nate Gray and Thomas Oldenburg both singled and scored. Brady Angus also scored two runs for Cooperstown, which produced eight runs on five hits.
Bush was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and five walks. William Hugus suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and two walks.
Cooperstown Vets 4,
Bardine’s 3
Top-seeded Cooperstown Vets needed a seventh-inning rally to get past No. 5-seeded Bardine’s in the opening game of their best-of-three semifinal series.
The teams were tied through one inning and Bardine’s took a 3-2 lead after two. It stayed that way until Cooperstown rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Jonathan Hugus led Cooperstown at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Pat Laughlin also singled twice, while Thomas Oldenburg and William Hugus had the other runs for Cooperstown, which produced four runs on seven hits.
Erick Batista singled twice and scored a run to pace Bardine’s offensively. Ashton Beighley and Ethan Frye had the other runs for Bardine’s, which scored three runs on four hits.
Antonio Hauser was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and two walks. Ahmad Ward walked two in defeat.
F.O. Eagles 19,
Heat Siphon 6
F.O. Eagles came alive in the later innings to finish off its best-of-three semifinal series against Heat Siphon.
F.O. Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the series following a 12-run victory in the opening game played on Wednesday. Thursday’s second game was rained out and F.O. Eagles closed out the series on Saturday.
F.O. Eagles led 3-1 after one inning, 6-3 through three innings and 7-3 after four complete. F.O. Eagles outscored Heat Siphon 12-3 in the final three innings to finish off the series.
Rocco Marino led F.O. Eagles with four singles, while Peyton Myers contributed three hits, including two doubles and four runs scored. Buddy Young singled three times and scored three runs, while Will Morford singled twice and scored two runs. Louie Amatucci doubled and scored four runs, while Nate Papuga had a hit and two runs. Devon Frank also singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which produced 19 runs on 16 hits.
Roman Fridley guided Heat Siphon at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run. Tyler Fazekas and Andrew Brack both singled twice, while Nathan Cole added a hit and four runs. Max Kallock singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which put up six runs on 11 runs.
Papuga was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and three walks. Nate Lemmon took the loss with four strikeouts and two walks.
