Top-seeded Bardine’s allowed only two runs over the span of its two-game sweep of sixth-seeded Latrobe VFW Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series.
The Meat Links won 11-2 in Game 1 Saturday and followed that up with a 13-0 shutout victory against VFW in Game 2 Sunday.
“It means a lot to advance to the championship,” Bardine’s head coach Griffin Clark said. “Over the offseason, we were practicing a lot with six to seven guys because we lost a bunch, so we had to draft a lot and there were a lot of questions, but we drafted a good group of guys. The way they’ve worked throughout the offseason and into this season is special and it’s special seeing them accomplish their goals.”
In Game 1, Mason Eicher stole the show for Bardine’s on the mound as he was the winning pitcher. Eicher struck out two batters and walked one, before giving way to Miles Smith to close it out. Smith picked up two strikeouts and a walk in his mound appearance for the Meat Links.
“What stuck out to me is kind of what we’ve been doing all year and that’s our pitching,” Clark said. “I wouldn’t even need one hand to count how many times we have had a bad pitching performance. Our pitching has been great all year and so has our defense.”
Offensively, Tyler Samide launched a grand slam in the Game 1 win for Bardine’s. Joey Razza added a triple and two runs scored, while Leland Weideburg recorded a double and one run scored.
Ben Hantz, Pickle Burket and Miles Smith all recorded singles in the win for the Meat Links. Luke Bulebosh also scored two runs in the win.
For the VFW, Noah Smith and Colin Hennessey each recorded two hits in Game 1. Colin Barkley and Hudson Howard each recorded one hit, while Barkley had two runs scored.
On the mound, James Rafferty and Braden Nelson did the pitching. Rafferty recorded two strikeouts and Nelson struck out one batter.
VFW took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame, but it was all Bardine’s from that point on as the team scored at least one run in every inning.
After scoring one in the bottom of the first to tie it up, they scored one run in the second, third and fourth to take a 4-1 advantage, before scoring six in the fifth and one in the sixth to increase the lead to 11-1.
VFW scored one run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Bardine’s took a 1-0 series lead.
The strong pitching for Bardine’s carried into Game 2 as they pitched a shutout. Starting pitcher Razza led the way on the mound, tossing seven strikeouts before giving way to Burket to close it out, picking up one strikeout.
Offensively, nine different batters recorded hits for Bardine’s, with Bulebosh, Burket, Weideburg and Razza all recording two hits.
Razza, Eicher, Samide, Owen Smith and Miles Smith all recorded one hit in the win. Bulebosh and Eicher each recorded doubles.
For VFW, Nelson, Noah Jacobsky and Hennessey all had two hits and the only hits in the game for VFW. Jacobsky and Nelson each recorded a double as well.
Barkley did the pitching, striking out three batters and walking two for VFW, before giving way to Jacobsky.
It was a scoreless game through three innings, but the bats woke up for the Meat Links in the final three innings, scoring all 13 runs over the final three to record the win. Bardine’s scored two in the sixth and followed that up with four in the fifth and seven in the sixth to secure the trip to the championship series.
Bardine’s advances to play second-seeded St. Joe’s in the championship series, which is set to begin Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“I think (the team) was ready to go after (Sunday’s) game,” Clark said. “They are pumped and some of the kids from last year know what it’s like. There are bigger crowds and Westmoreland Sports is there, so they are pumped about that. (Getting to the championship) has been their goal all year.”
