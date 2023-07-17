Joey Razza on the hill

Joey Razza is shown pitching in a game earlier this season for the Meat Links. Razza struck out seven batters in Game 2 against Latrobe VFW in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Top-seeded Bardine’s allowed only two runs over the span of its two-game sweep of sixth-seeded Latrobe VFW Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series.

The Meat Links won 11-2 in Game 1 Saturday and followed that up with a 13-0 shutout victory against VFW in Game 2 Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.