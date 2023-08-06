The Steelers were closer to full strength as multiple faces returned to Chuck Noll field to participate in a hot Saturday practice in front of a big crowd of fans.
Head Coach Mike Tomlin was back at the helm after missing the Friday Night Lights practice to place the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s signature gold jacket on Ronde Barber. Tomlin was Ronde Barber’s position coach for a period in Tampa Bay, with the pair winning a Super Bowl together. Tomlin said, “I had the unbelievable honor of putting the gold jacket on Ronde Barber, a former player, and a really good friend of mine.”
Tomlin wasn’t the only person making their return to Latrobe on Saturday as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was back on the field with his pads and helmet. Saturday was the first practice of training camp that Fitzpatrick significantly participated in, though he was not a full participant quite yet.
Fitzpatrick was seen going through individual drills and later getting some reps in the 7-on-7 period toward the end of practice. Still, he did not make his return to full contact or team periods during Saturday’s session.
The team had a short turnaround after practicing under the lights on Friday night in front of a record crowd, returning to the field in full pads for another day of work with significantly less time off the field in between than they are accustomed to.
Tomlin said this was by design, “We had the opportunity on a short turnaround to bounce back and deliver again today. We do those things thoughtfully because we want to harden this group, not only in terms of physical preparation, but mental preparation.”
With the challenge clearly laid out the Steelers got to work in the 7-shots period.
Kenny Pickett looked for George Pickens early on the first rep, but the ball was a little too overthrown for the outstretched hands of Pickens.
The offense got back on track as Pickett found Diontae Johnson for a score to even the period at one point each.
Pickett on the next rep looked for Allen Robinson, but the two couldn’t connect. There was a flag on the defense on the play, but the flag was ultimately away from the play so the rep still counted for the defense.
On the last rep for the first team, Pickett targeted Pat Friermuth who went up for the ball but the pass was too long for the tight end to get to.
Unlike last night, the second-team offense came in with some ground to make up, but Mitch Trubisky got right to work, finding Calvin Austin III for a quick score. The defense was called for offsides, which obviously was forgotten in favor of the points.
On the next snap, Trubisky hit Anthony McFarland Jr. after a play-action fake got the back a favorable matchup, tying the period at 3-3.
With the period coming down to the last snap, the protection broke down and it looked like linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski could’ve made the sack if he were allowed to, instead Trubisky rolled out and fired a pass intended for Miles Boykin, but the defense made the play to get back for Friday’s defeat at the hands of the offense.
The team continued the level of physicality into the next drill, backs-on-backers. Tomlin was back picking the matchups he wanted to see between the offense and defense.
Darnell Washington got a lot of looks from Tomlin during the period, going up against defenders like T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, holding his own despite not winning every rep.
Jaylen Warren had a good period, the physical runner was also a physical blocker, at one point even taking linebacker Elandon Roberts to the ground. The excitement was palpable after the rep, with the players crowding around Warren, who was standing over Roberts.
Tomlin used the excitement as a teaching moment. Telling the players that Warren did win the rep, but standing over the opponent would likely draw a flag, a sentiment that one of the on-field officials would likely agree with.
Nick Herbig looked solid in the drill, as he has in pass-rushing situations throughout camp. The younger Herbig had been learning from Watt, and he displayed his growth, nailing a push-and-pull move to win a rep.
Later in the day fullback Kendrick Green was once again on full display. After displaying some versatility on Friday, Green once again caught passes and leveled unsuspecting linebackers out of the backfield, much to the delight of the crowd.
Despite the excitement, Green still faces a difficult path to the final roster, but showcasing some positional versatility can make you a much harder player to get rid of when it comes time for cutdowns.
