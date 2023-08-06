Wing Kendrick Green

Offensive lineman Kendrick Green displaying some new versatility, lining up as a fullback hybrid, catching passes and playing as a lead blocker. 

 PHOTO BY ANTHONY DiCERBO

The Steelers were closer to full strength as multiple faces returned to Chuck Noll field to participate in a hot Saturday practice in front of a big crowd of fans.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin was back at the helm after missing the Friday Night Lights practice to place the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s signature gold jacket on Ronde Barber. Tomlin was Ronde Barber’s position coach for a period in Tampa Bay, with the pair winning a Super Bowl together. Tomlin said, “I had the unbelievable honor of putting the gold jacket on Ronde Barber, a former player, and a really good friend of mine.”

