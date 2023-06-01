The Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 will host the Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament Friday, June 23, at 115 Elks Club Road, Derry Township.

The free tournament is open to all youth golfers (male and female) 18 and younger. The tournament includes an 18-hole round of golf, range balls, green fees and a snack after nine holes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.