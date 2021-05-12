Behind eight shutout innings from senior starter Tom Bash, the St. Vincent College baseball team punched its ticket to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament with a 2-0 victory against visiting Bethany at Bearcat Ballfield.
The winner of the SVC/Bethany matchup determined the fourth and final team to qualify for the PAC Championship Tournament, to be held May 13-16 in Washington. Fourth-seeded SVC will now be making its second trip to the conference tourney in three years, and will open up play on Thursday at 1 p.m. against host and top seed Washington & Jefferson.
Bash improved to 6-1 on the season after working eight scoreless innings and allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out seven. Matt Evans came on to record the game’s final three outs in the top of the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year and preserve the shutout win.
Bethany starter Mark Lavezza allowed just two runs, one earned, on three hits, with four strikeouts and two walks to take the loss.
The Bison outhit the Bearcats, 6-5.
The Bearcats (15-16) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, using the hustle of Jayke Saiani. The sophomore led off with a single, before moving to third on a pair of stolen bases. With two outs, he came home on a wild pitch to give SVC a 1-0 lead.
SVC again used hustle to score an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two down, T.J. Dailey doubled, Saiani followed with a ground ball to third, and the throw to first was wild, allowing Dailey to cross home from second base to give the Bearcats a two-run lead.
In the top of the ninth, Bethany’s Tyler Alworth led off with a single, ending Bash’s day. Evans then made the trot from second base to the mound and calmly recorded three straight ground outs to end the game and seal the win.
Bethany, the 2019 PAC Championship Tournament runner-up, ended its season with a 16-22 overall record.
