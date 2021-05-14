It’s not so much that Greater Latrobe lost.
Head coach Bob Kovalcin realizes that losses — as much as teams don’t want them to — are going to happen in girls’ softball, especially if it isn’t your day.
“And,” Kovalcin said, “today just wasn’t our day.”
Greater Latrobe went into Thursday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 finale at Thomas Jefferson with a chance to finish in a tie and share the title with Penn-Trafford.
But the Lady Wildcats ran into a Thomas Jefferson team that was coming off two straight section defeats, one to Penn-Trafford and the other against Albert Gallatin — which they beat twice by mercy rule — and Kovalcin knew that the Lady Jaguars might be waiting for them.
Well, on its Senior Day, Thomas Jefferson denied Greater Latrobe a piece of the section championship with a 6-3 win against the Lady Wildcats.
“That’s the only bad thing about it,” Kovalcin said of the loss, which put Greater Latrobe at 8-2 in the section and 9-4 overall heading into the playoffs that begin next week.
“If you would’ve told me before the season that we’d be 8-2 in the section, I would’ve taken it,” Kovalcin continued.
“We had a chance to (gain a share of the section title). We just left too many runners on base.
“It’s hard to beat a team as good as they (Jaguars) are three days in a row. We sort of ran into a tough situation today They were fired up and ready to go.”
Thomas Jefferson (6-4, 8-5), which will enter the playoffs as the third-place team from the section behind Penn-Trafford (9-1, 14-4) and Greater Latrobe with Connellsville Area fourth, scored all of its runs in the first two innings. Freshman Kayla Williams got the start in the circle for the Lady Wildcats and suffered the setback, going one and a third innings. Sophomore Josie Straigis went the final four and two-thirds innings, giving up no runs and only one hit.
“They hit the ball the first two innings,” Kovalcin said of the Lady Jaguars, “and they had no errors and played well. They’re a solid team.
“We had the hits. We had our opportunities.”
Greater Latrobe stranded six runners. Two of those were in scoring position.
“We couldn’t get the big hit with runners on base. And most of those were in the late innings.”
Thomas Jefferson, meanwhile, took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first on two hits, a pair of walks, a passed ball and sacrifice fly. In the second, the Lady Jaguars took advantage of — not one, not two, but — three Greater Latrobe errors also also got doubles from Paige Truax and Jordan Snyder to make it 6-0.
After a scoreless third, the Lady Wildcats got back into it in the fourth, capitalizing on three free passes. Straigis drove in two of the runs, and sophomore Emma Blair the other one — both with singles.
“We battled. We got down by those six runs and didn’t quit,” Kovalcin mentioned.
Greater Latrobe’s Williams and Straigis each had two strikeouts. Between them, they also issued just one walk.
For Thomas Jefferson, sophomore Alyssa McCormick was the winning pitcher. She struck out six batters and walked as many.
However, Greater Latrobe also had an uncharacteristic game in the field. In all, the Lady Wildcats committed five errors.
“It’s a good thing it happened now,” Kovalcin reasoned. “If this would’ve been the playoffs. we’d be done.
“We still live to play another day.”
That day is Tuesday, when the Lady Wildcats open the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs against Indiana Area — the fourth-place team from Section 1 — at Valley High School in New Kensington. Game time is 4 p.m.
“I heard they have a half-decent pitcher,” Kovalcin said, referring to the Little Indians, who finished the regular season 6-6 in the section and 10-7 overall. “And I know they play in a pretty good section.”
Greater Latrobe is the No. 2 seed behind — you guessed it — Penn-Trafford. Even Kovalcin was taken aback by that.
“I am surprised that we’re a No. 2 seed,” he allowed. “I didn’t think we’d be quite that high. I thought maybe we’d be seeded No. 4 or 5.”
The Lady Wildcats will still be without senior Jordan Tallman, who was entrenched as the team’s No. 1 pitcher to start the season. But she was injured two and a half weeks ago after taking a line drive to the wrist and is out.
The other top-seeded teams in Class 5A are Plum (No. 3) and Shaler Area at No. 4 overall. Plum captured the Section 1 title followed by Armstrong, Franklin Regional and Indiana Area.
In the meantime, the Lady Wildcats will play a non-section game Saturday at North Allegheny (5-5, 8-9). NA qualified for the Class 6A playoffs as the fourth-place team in Section 2.
———
Gr. Latrobe 000 300 0 — 3 4 5Thomas Jeff. 240 000 x — 6 4 0 Doubles: Truax, Snyder (TJ) Strikeouts by: Williams-2, Straigis-2 (GL); McCormick-6 (TJ) Base on balls by: Williams-1, Straigis-0 (GL); McCormick-6 (TJ) Winning pitcher: Alyssa McCormick Losing pitcher: Kayla Williams
