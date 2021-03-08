Host Westminster used a torrid first half to pull away from the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team and deal the Bearcats an 84-64 defeat in the 2021 regular season finale for both teams.
The conference-leading Titans (8-1) used a 23-3 run midway through the first half to break open a one-point game. The lead eventually swelled to 48-23 at the intermission. The Bearcats (2-7) played the hosts even throughout much of the second half, but were unable to recover from the sizable early deficit.
Over the decisive first half, the Titans connected on 18 field goals, including five from behind the arc, while making good on seven of nine free throw attempts. Conversely, the Bearcats struggled on the offensive end, going just 9-for-28 from the field and 5-for-12 from the stripe. The hosts also owned a 24-18 advantage on the boards in the opening 20 minutes and scored 20 points off of 12 SVC turnovers.
The Bearcat offense fared better during the second half, shooting 16-of-34 for a 44% clip, while committing just three turnovers. But Westminster answered each SVC basket with one of its own to keep its early lead safe.
Three players scored in double figures for SVC, led by freshman Anthony Dillard, who equaled his season high with 18 points, despite battling foul trouble throughout the game. Shemar Bennett added 15 points for his ninth double-digit effort in as many games, while rookie Nelson Etuk added 12 markers to go with a team-leading nine rebounds.
Westminster’s Isaac Stamadiates tallied a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead both sides in each category, while teammate Daniel Ritter added 12 points and Tyler James 11.
St. Vincent will now await to see its opponent in the opening game of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, slated to begin on Saturday.
