Tips before trout fishing journey
If someone were to ask me how many years now have I enjoyed the sport of fishing, my most truthful answer would be, “I don’t have the faintest idea.” I can state this point truthfully. “I’ve been doing it since I was in high school.” I got my first thrill by catching a 14-inch trout some 60 years ago. Then there was a dead spell I didn’t fish at all due to not only my collegiate years but fulfilling a livelihood as well. It wasn’t until I moved to Laughlintown to live with my parents did I resume my interest in a passion that continued to last year.
For many years, I usually went with a friend who either took me to one of the many lakes in the area where I fished from shore, or other times, I was invited to accompany others on the owner’s boat. Each outing I learned something. If it wasn’t through experience, it was what customers told me when I had my fishing lures and tackle shop. In any case, I have accumulated a number of tips to pass along to my readers who may be going out on the opening day of trout season, April 1.
No one over the age of 16 should go fishing without a fishing license and a trout permit. I’ve seen people do it because they think they can get away with it. It isn’t worth the fine.
Always put safety first. If casting from the shore, develop skills so that one’s bobber or lure will always land exactly where the destination should be. Getting tangled up with the lines of others will not only be an embarrassment, but very frustrating to say the least. Practice casting skills. This applies to both types of anglers, lure and fly fishers. If one’s lure or bobber angler cast from right to left, for example, know the starting point where the lure leaves the rod to where it strikes the open water. Everything should be done methodically. Apply the old saying. Practice makes perfect.
Play a fish as fast as possible. In most situations, and for most trout, that means landing the fish in 90 seconds or less. Don’t wait until the fish is exhausted. Don’t fight it longer than possible. Unless one is going to take the fish home and bonk it on the head and eat it for dinner, get the trout in and let it go as soon as possible.
When hooked, don’t take the fish out of the water unless it’s absolutely necessary. If one is in a boat and it's safe to do so, anchor up and lean over the side to remove the hook. If one is wading, keep the fish wet at all times. Whether or not one uses a net, do everything one can to keep the fish in the water. One’s trout will be happier, one’s conscience will be clearer, and one will be setting the right example for everyone who watched the fish caught.
There’s an open secret in the fly-fishing industry that’s worth sharing. Serious fly fishers don’t want to be seen thrusting one’s latest conquest toward the camera with a manic grin on one’s face. Instead keep the fish in the water and have a friend take a picture of the one who caught it next to the fish.
Here are some other important suggestions:
Take along forceps for removing hooks from the mouths of fish.
Carry an accurate thermometer and stop fishing for trout when the water temp hits 65 degrees.
Wear appropriate clothing. That includes a hat with a rim that covers both sides of one’s head, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Cover all exposed flesh with the ointment.
Bring along an extra set of clothes.
Carry a cell phone for notification to or from somebody.
If one’s lure is attached to a ring on one’s rod, make sure it’s enclosed in something so the hook does not stick in the car upholstery.
Keep the environment clean. Don’t litter. Take home any garbage left behind.
Keep the Mr. Rogers motto: Be a good neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.