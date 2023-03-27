Tips before trout fishing journey

If someone were to ask me how many years now have I enjoyed the sport of fishing, my most truthful answer would be, “I don’t have the faintest idea.” I can state this point truthfully. “I’ve been doing it since I was in high school.” I got my first thrill by catching a 14-inch trout some 60 years ago. Then there was a dead spell I didn’t fish at all due to not only my collegiate years but fulfilling a livelihood as well. It wasn’t until I moved to Laughlintown to live with my parents did I resume my interest in a passion that continued to last year.

