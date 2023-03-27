If someone were to ask me how many years now have I enjoyed the sport of fishing, my most truthful answer would be, “I don’t have the faintest idea.” I can state this point truthfully. “I’ve been doing it since I was in high school.” I got my first thrill by catching a 14-inch trout some 60 years ago. Then there was a dead spell I didn’t fish at all due to not only my collegiate years but fulfilling a livelihood as well. It wasn’t until I moved to Laughlintown to live with my parents did I resume my interest in a passion that continued to last year.

For many years, I usually went with a friend who either took me to one of the many lakes in the area where I fished from shore, or other times, I was invited to accompany others on the owner’s boat. Each outing I learned something. If it wasn’t through experience, it was what customers told me when I had my fishing lures and tackle shop. In any case, I have accumulated a number of tips to pass along to my readers who may be going out on the opening day of trout season, April 1.

