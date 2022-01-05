Fast break, underneath points, a timely fourth-quarter run and an impressive effort from the free-throw line propelled the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team to a big 69-48 victory against visiting River Valley during an exhibition game played on Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
River Valley is a merger between Blairsville and Saltsburg, and the Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Panthers one week after the Greater Latrobe Holiday Tournament, which featured Jen Sobota, the school’s all-time leading scorer and Chartiers Valley, last year’s state runners-up.
Greater Latrobe wasted little time going to work on River Valley, using 18 first-half fast breaks and 22 points to open a 20-point halftime lead, 37-17. Emma Blair led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 15 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Anna Rafferty followed close behind with 14 points and 10 boards.
Blair and Rafferty were two of five Greater Latrobe players in double figures. Elle Snyder tallied 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, while Bailey Watson and Camille Dominick both added 10 points. Freshman Carley Berk also played significant minutes with seven points, which included an important three-point play in her first varsity start.
Berk tallied the game-winning layup on Dec. 23 in Greater Latrobe’s two-point home exhibition win against Armstrong. Greater Latrobe opened the season with four wins in its first five games, the lone loss a three-point setback against Indiana Area. The Lady Wildcats beat McLean (Va.), coached by Sobota before a 21-point defeat against Chartiers Valley, the defending Class 5A champion, and state runners-up, last Thursday.
Greater Latrobe, which is 1-0 in section play and 5-2 overall, is scheduled to host Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a section contest. The Lady Panthers are 1-1 in the section and 4-4 overall, which includes a 14-point home win against Penn Hills on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats started slow on Tuesday against a different group of Lady Panthers. Watson scored six of the first 10 Greater Latrobe points, which included a four-of-four effort from the free-throw line, as the Lady Wildcats carried an early 10-4 lead.
Dominick came off the bench and gave the Lady Wildcats life, including a three-pointer in transition and another bucket from in close, as Greater Latrobe took a 15-9 first-quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Greater Latrobe used a strong defense to create turnovers in the half court, which led to transition buckets. Blair scored seven points in the quarter off the rush, in addition to cleaning up the offensive boards to get to the free throw line. Dominick chipped in another five points, including a triple, along with two deep shots from Snyder, as Greater Latrobe led by 20 points at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats extended that led to 26 points less than two minutes into the third quarter. A defensive lapse and cold shooting spell allowed River Valley the opportunity to chip away at the deficit, cutting it to eight points with 5:42 to play in the game.
Following a timeout, Greater Latrobe refocused and went on a 9-2 run in less than two minutes, building the advantage back to 15 points with a little more than three minutes left. Greater Latrobe then spread the floor to force River Valley to play long stints of defense and foul the Lady Wildcats in an attempt to get the ball back. Greater Latrobe went a perfect 11-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and an efficient 24-of-25 effort in the game to secure the victory.
———
RIVER VALLEY (48)
Persichetti 4-0-8; I Pynos 4-1-10; A Pynos 2-2-7 Artley 4-7-15; Foust 0-1-1; Kitner 1-1-3; Staats 0-0-0; Jackson 0-0-0; Nelson 0-0-0; Lowley 0-0-0; Reaugh 0-0-0; Barger 0-0-0. Totals, 17-12(16)—48
GREATER LATROBE (69)
Rafferty 6-2-14; Blair 5-5-15; Dominick 3-2-10; Watson 1-8-10; Snyder 3-2-11; Berk 2-3-7; Blossey 0-2-2; Toy 0-0-0; Bodnar 0-0-0; Bauer 0-0-0; Kronenwetter 0-0-0; Johnson 0-0-0. Totals, 20-24(25)—69
Score by Quarters
River Valley 9 8 16 15 — 48 Gr. Latrobe 15 22 10 22 — 69
Three-point field goals: Snyder-3, Dominick-2; I. Pynos, A. Pynos
