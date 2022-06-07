The Unity Bulldogs (1-2-1) visited Mount Pleasant (1-5-1) Monday and played to a 4-4 tie in a game that went into extra innings.
Pitcher Chase Sickenberger went the distance for the Bulldogs, facing 37 batters in all and chalking up four strikeouts and only one earned run.
After committing two errors early in the game, Unity began to battle back from a three-run deficit in the top of the fourth. Catcher Landan Carns led the inning off with a triple and beat out a throw to the plate after an infield grounder hit by third baseman Anthony Massari.
Massari made it to first on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Owen Miele.
Right fielder Zach Stott then singled to score Massari.
Mount Pleasant answered with a run scored by right fielder George Sofranko to extend their lead to 4-2.
In the fifth, Sickenberger took a base on balls and was hit in by a double from Carns. Carns then scored his second run of the game on a single by Massari.
That was it for the run production by both teams. Unity left two men on base in the sixth and had opportunities in the eighth and ninth, but squandered them with overly aggressive base running outs at third base.
Mount Pleasant also left two on in the sixth and had a man in scoring position in the eighth but could not drive him in.
The game was called with the game tied at 4-all because of darkness after a classic 6-4-3 double play ended the ninth inning.
Carns led the Bulldogs with two hits in four at-bats. Center fielder Matt Macey, Massari, and Stott each had one single. For Mount Pleasant, second baseman Lane Golkosky went 2-for-5 at the plate with 1 RBI.
First baseman Jeremiah Katz and Sofranko each had a single.
Unity and Mount Pleasant meet again at Whitney Field Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.