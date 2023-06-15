The Tigers (13-3) scored in every inning Tuesday, June 13, en route to an 11-1 Latrobe Little League victory over the Yankees (6-10).
The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead with two runs apiece in the first and second innings, and three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings. Each team scored one run in the fifth inning as the Tigers earned the 11-1 victory.
Ten players had at least one hit for the Tigers. The team was led at the plate by Dawson Huber, who hit two triples and one single. Cole Zajdel also hit a triple, while Joel Williams and Kyle Zajdel each hit one double and one single. Zach Skoloda also contributed an extra-base hit as he tallied a double. Teammates Gage Evanichko, Anthony Fenell, Cash Lukon, Brady Metarko and Ryan Thompson had one single apiece.
The Yankees were able to manage just two hits in the game as Conner Nixon tripled and Ayden Chaney singled.
Skoloda was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls.
Nico Scalise took the loss for the Yankees as he struck out three and walked a pair.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.