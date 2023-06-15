The Tigers (13-3) scored in every inning Tuesday, June 13, en route to an 11-1 Latrobe Little League victory over the Yankees (6-10).

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead with two runs apiece in the first and second innings, and three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings. Each team scored one run in the fifth inning as the Tigers earned the 11-1 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.