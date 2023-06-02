The Tigers (9-3) rallied late, then held off a final-inning push for a 4-3 win Wednesday, May 31, over the Red Sox (3-8) in Latrobe Little League action.
The Tigers scored runs in the second and third innings for a 2-0 lead before the Red Sox posted two runs in the top of the fourth to knot the score. The Tigers plated two runs in the home half of the fifth inning for a 4-2 lead, and the Red Sox could only cut the margin in half with one run in the top of the sixth and final inning as the Tigers earned a 4-3 victory.
Brady Metarko and Joel Williams led the Tigers at the plate as both players hit two singles. Teammates Cash Lukon and Ryan Thompson hit one single apiece.
Kameron Sutton had two singles for the Red Sox. Mason Blair, Drew Blossey, Will Showalter and Elias Smith each hit one single apiece in the loss.
Metarko was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out four batters and issued no walks. Dawson Huber also made a mound appearance, striking out six and issuing three free passes.
Sutton was on the losing side of the hill as he fanned three and issued one base on balls. Blossey also made a pitching appearance, striking out three while issuing two free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
