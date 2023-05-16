The Tigers (4-3) topped the Pirates (4-2) by a 5-1 score May 14 in Latrobe Little League action.
Gage Evanichko was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, striking out three batters while issuing one walk.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead after the first inning, and added additional runs in the second and third innings to take the 5-1 win.
Brady Metarko hit a double for the Tigers while Evanichko, Henry Reinbold and Joel Williams all singled.
Fletcher Wnek hit a double for the Pirates while Cael Brown and Jaxon Makrevski both singled. Wnek was the losing pitcher, striking out two batters while issuing four free passes. Brown came in as a relief pitcher and issued four walks.
Rockies 3, Cardinals 0
The Rockies (3-3) shut out the Cardinals (2-4) by a 3-0 score May 14 in Latrobe Little League action.
Mayson Perla was stellar on the mound for the Rockies as he struck out eight batters in a complete game shutout.
The Rockies scored one run in the third inning and two more in the fourth to take the 3-0 win.
Jaxson Nave had a double and a single at the plate while teammates Noah Dominick, Perla and Brayden Rudy each singled.
Palmer Chimino, Will Hebenthal and Logan McClain all singled for the Cardinals.
Mason Munchinski took the loss for the Cardinals; he struck out nine Rockies while issuing one walk.
Yankees 9, Red Sox 3
The Yankees (3-1) topped the Red Sox (1-6) by a 9-3 score May 14 in Latrobe Little League action.
Hunter Myers earned the win on the hill for the Yankees as he struck out 10 batters while walking just one.
The Yankees took a 2-1 lead after three innings of play. Both teams posted two runs in the fourth, upping the score to 4-3 Yankees before they put five runs across the plate in the top of the sixth inning for a 9-3 win.
Logan Boring had a double and a single at the plate for the Yankees while teammates Ollie Bryer, Mac Cravener, Mason Dlugas, Conner Nixon, Gunner Porembka and Khristian Schall all singled.
Mason Blair, Sam Silvis and Kameron Sutton all singled for the Red Sox.
Sutton was the losing pitcher for the Red Sox, striking out eight batters while issuing three walks. He was relieved by Bennett Bezilla, who struck out three and walked one.
Phillies 3, Rockies 2
The Phillies (4-2) topped the Rockies (2-3) by a 3-2 score May 13 in Latrobe Little League action.
Smith was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out seven batters while walking two. G. Burket struck out one batter in relief.
C. Burket hit a double for the Phillies while teammate G. Burket had two singles. Schober also singled.
Ament had a double for the Rockies while teammate Yockey had two singles. M. Perla and T. Perla also singled.
Ament was the losing pitcher for the Rockies. He struck out eight batters and allowed four walks. He was relieved on the mound by Theys.
Pirates 9, Red Sox 6
The Pirates (4-1) topped the Red Sox (1-5) by a 9-6 score May 12 in Latrobe Little League action.
Tanner Huemme was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out three batters and issued two free passes. He was relieved by Jaxon Makrevski, who struck out six.
The Red Sox had a 2-0 lead early before the Pirates plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 5-2 lead. The Red Sox would tack on two more runs in the top of the fourth, but the Pirates scored four more runs in the home half of the fourth inning for a 9-4 advantage. The Red Sox plated two more runs in the sixth inning as the Pirates took the 9-6 win.
Makrevski had a triple and a double for the Pirates. Teammates Julien Deperree and Camden Dunlap each had a double. Dylan Hantz and Fletcher Wnek hit two singles apiece, while Carson Dunlap added a single.
Matthew Smail had a triple for the Red Sox. Teammate William Showalter had a double, while Matthew Naggy had two singles. Bennett Bezilla, Drew Blossey and Kameron Sutton each singled in the loss.
Blossey took the loss on the hill for the Red Sox; he struck out one and walked three. He was relieved by Showalter, who struck out two and walked two.
Tigers 6, Cardinals 2
The Tigers (3-3) topped the Cardinals (2-3) by a 6-2 score May 11 in Latrobe Little League action.
Brady Metarko was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out four batters while issuing one free pass. He was relieved by Gage Evanichko, who struck out one.
The Cardinals posted an early 2-1 lead after two innings of play before the Tigers’ bats caught fire with five runs in the fourth inning for a 6-2 lead.
Dawson Huber hit a triple for the Tigers. Teammates Anthony Fenell and Brady Metarko each doubled. Evanichko, Zach Skoloda, Henry Reinbold, Joel Williams and Kyle Zajdel all singled for the Tigers.
Palmer Chimino had a double and a single for the Cardinals. Teammates Deacon Everett, Mason Fernell, Will Hebenthal and Mason Sutton all singled.
Chimino took the loss on the hill for the Cardinals; he struck out four batters. Everett came on in relief, striking out four batters as well.
