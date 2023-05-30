The Tigers (7-3) thrashed the Rockies (4-5) by a 17-3 score Friday, May 26, in Latrobe Little League action.

The Tigers led 3-1 after the first inning before the team exploded for seven runs in the top of the third for a 10-1 advantage. The Rockies countered with one run in the home half of the third inning before the Tigers responded with two in the top of the fourth for a 12-2 lead. Both teams plated one run each in the fifth inning before the Tigers tacked on four more in the sixth inning for a 17-3 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

