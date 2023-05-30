The Tigers (7-3) thrashed the Rockies (4-5) by a 17-3 score Friday, May 26, in Latrobe Little League action.
The Tigers led 3-1 after the first inning before the team exploded for seven runs in the top of the third for a 10-1 advantage. The Rockies countered with one run in the home half of the third inning before the Tigers responded with two in the top of the fourth for a 12-2 lead. Both teams plated one run each in the fifth inning before the Tigers tacked on four more in the sixth inning for a 17-3 win.
Extra-base hits were the name of the game for the Tigers as the team was led at the plate by Dawson Huber, who had two triples. Ryan Thompson followed with one triple and two singles. Zach Skoloda and Cole Zajdel each hit one triple. Joel Williams hit one double and three singles in the game, and teammate Cash Lukon hit one double. Brady Metarko and Owen Strauser each singled in the victory.
Alex Theys had two singles for the Rockies and teammate Noah Dominick added a single.
Skoloda went the distance on the mound for the Tigers as he struck out nine batters and issued just one walk.
On the losing side of the hill, Theys struck out six batters and issued three walks. He was relieved by Brayden Rudy, who struck out one and walked one. Amaryon Meter closed out the game for the Rockies as he struck out two and issued two free passes.
The Pirates (8-2) scored in every inning Thursday, May 25, as the team came away with a 14-1 victory over the Red Sox (3-7) in Latrobe Little League action.
The Pirates scored two runs apiece in the first two innings for a 4-0 lead before the Red Sox scored their lone run of the game in the home half of the second inning, trimming the deficit to 4-1. The Pirates responded with one run in the third inning, another run in the fourth, three in the fifth and five in the sixth en route to a 14-1 win.
Fletcher Wnek led the Pirates at the plate with one triple and one single. Teammate Julien Duperree hit two doubles and one single in the win, while Cael Ruffner hit one double. Camden Dunlap hit two singles in the game, while Kaden Miney added one single.
Matthew Naggy hit two singles for the Red Sox at the plate. Drew Blossey, William Showalter and Elias Smith each added one single apiece.
Wnek was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out eight batters and did not allow any free passes. He was relieved by Duperree, who fanned two and walked one.
Kameron Sutton took the loss for the Red Sox. He struck out two and walked six. He was relieved by Blossey, who fanned three and issued one free pass. Sam Silvis closed out the game for the Red Sox, striking out two batters and walking three.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.