The second-seeded Tigers swept the No. 1 seed Pirates Friday at Legion-Keener Park to claim the Latrobe Little League Championship.
With the 9-5 victory, the Tigers took game two of the best-of-three series and handed the Pirates just their third loss of the league’s season.
The Pirates, looking to right the wrongs of their 12-7 loss to the Tigers Thursday, jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after the first half-inning of play.
Fletcher Wnek opened with a double to right-centerfield. He took third base on a wild pitch. Max Kurek would score Wnek on a groundout, putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Vinny Calabrace walked and took second base on a wild pitch and moved to third base on another wild pitch.
Jaxon Makrevski, next, grounded out, scoring Calabrace and bumping up the Pirates to a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom-of-the-first inning, the Tigers would get one of those runs back when Joel Williams doubled to centerfield to get on base. Williams would move to third base on a wild pitch. The throw to third base went wide allowing Williams to take home and cutting the lead to 2-1.
The bats went silent for the Pirates in the second inning, as the Tigers offensive started to pick up steam.
The Tigers knotted the score at 2-2 when Evan Burger grounded out, allowing Metarko to score.
A Gage Evanichko single to right field would plate Cash Lukon to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead, and it would be a lead they would not lose.
The Tigers would add to their lead in the bottom of the third; the highlight being a Sam Rafferty double that scored two runs to make it a 5-2 game.
Next, Dawson Huber’s RBI-single would pad the Tigers’ lead more at 6-2.
In the fourth, the Pirates looked to start a rally as Tanner Huemme beat a throw to first on an infield hit, with Calabrace holding up at second base. In the very next at-bat, Mason Mastowski walked to load the bases.
A Cael Brown double to center scored Calabrace and Huemme to edge the Pirates closer at 6-4.
But as the Pirates inched within the lead, the Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning.
Ryan Thompson and Williams walked to start the inning and would advance a base each on a wild pitch.
Zachary Skoloda, next, singled to centerfield scoring Thompson and William and extending the Tigers’ lead to 8-4.
After an Evan Ulewicz groundout, which moved Skoloda to third base, Rafferty launched his second double of the night to left field.
Rafferty tagged up at third and scored, putting the Tigers’ lead at 9-4.
In the top of the sixth, the Pirates’ Calabrace grounded out to score Wnek, making it 9-5, but that would be as close as the Pirates would get.
Matthew Fernell earned the win, throwing four innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out six and walking two.
Skoloda picked up the save, throwing two innings, giving up one run on one hit, striking out three and walking none.
Max Kurek took the loss, going two-and-one-third innings, surrendering six runs on nine hits, striking out one and walking one.
Pitching in relief were Jaxon Makrevski, going one-and-one-third innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two and walking two and Fletcher Wnek threw the last inning, giving up one run on two hits, striking out one and no walks.
The Tigers hitters were led by Sam Rafferty (two doubles, three RBIs), Joel Williams (double, single), Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Brady Metarko (double), Zach Skoloda (single, an RBI), Dawson Huber (single, an RBI), Evan Burger (single, an RBI), Gage Evanichko (single, one RBI) and Ryan Bartholomew (single).
Pirates hitters were Fletcher Wnek (two doubles), Tanner Huemme (two singles), Cael Brown (double, two RBIs) and Vinny Calabrace (single, an RBI).
