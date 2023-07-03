The Tigers repeated as Latrobe Little League Champions Friday night as the team scored a 6-2 victory over the Pirates to cap a two-game sweep in the best-out-of-three series.

Starting pitcher Zach Skoloda threw a complete game for the Tigers, capping a season where the team won 17 games in a row, finishing with a 19-3 record.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

