The Tigers repeated as Latrobe Little League Champions Friday night as the team scored a 6-2 victory over the Pirates to cap a two-game sweep in the best-out-of-three series.
Starting pitcher Zach Skoloda threw a complete game for the Tigers, capping a season where the team won 17 games in a row, finishing with a 19-3 record.
The Tigers started the game in a big way, scoring four runs for an early 4-0 advantage.
With Tanner Huemme on the mound for the Pirates, Joel Williams drew a walk and teammate Skoloda followed with a fielder’s choice, but both runners were safe on the play. Brady Metarko was hit by a pitch during the next at-bat, loading the bases.
Williams scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch, and Skoloda and Metarko each advanced one base on the play. Dawson Huber followed with a timely one-run single to left field to plate Skoloda for a 2-0 lead as Metarko advanced to third base. During the next at-bat, Huber stole second, prompting a pitching change as Cael Brown took the hill in relief.
A Ryan Thompson groundout scored Metarko, while Huber advanced to third base on the play. Cash Lukon followed with a single to left field to plate Huber, giving the Tigers an early 4-0 lead.
The Pirates turned a defensive gem in the top of the second inning as Anthony Fenell hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Shortstop Fletcher Wnek fielded the ground ball and fired to Cael Ruffner for the out at second base. Ruffner then threw the ball to Jaxon Makrevski at first base to complete the double play.
The Tigers added two additional runs in the top of the third inning for a 6-0 lead.
Williams worked a base on balls with one out on the board, and a Skoloda groundout advanced Williams to second. A Metarko single to center scored Williams, and Huber followed with a single to drive in Metarko, giving the Tigers a six-run advantage.
The Pirates were able to close the gap to four runs with a two-run bottom of the fourth inning.
With Skoloda on the hill, Huemme was hit by a pitch and Wnek singled to left field. With two runners on base, Makrevski hit into a fielder’s choice as Huemme was out at third base. Brown followed with a fielder’s choice as well, but all runners were safe to load the bases.
A single to right field from Dylan Hantz scored Wnek, and Ruffner was then hit by a pitch, which scored Makrevski, trimming the lead to 6-2.
The Pirates were unable to get any closer, however, as the Tigers won the game by a 6-2 score, and with it, the team’s second consecutive Latrobe Little League crown.
Skoloda threw six innings for his complete game gem, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters and issuing one base on balls.
Huemme took the loss for the Pirates as he gave up four runs on one hit. He walked one batter in the defeat. Brown entered the game in relief in the first inning and pitched the rest of the way. He allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out six batters and walked two.
Huber finished the day with two singles and two RBIs, while teammate Metarko followed with one single and one RBI. Cash Lukon singled and recorded one RBI, and Owen Strauser and Williams each singled in the win.
Hantz had one single and one RBI for the Pirates, while Julien Duperree, Makrevski and Wnek each recorded a single in the game.
The Pirates team ended its 2023 Latrobe Little League campaign with a 16-7 record, while the Tigers finished at 19-3.
The Tigers won Game 1 Thursday, June 29, by a 12-1 score over the Pirates.
In the past two seasons, the Tigers have amassed a combined record of 37-7.
Information courtesy of John Russo and the “Official Latrobe Little League” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.