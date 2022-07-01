It was everything anyone would expect from the start of a championship series.
There were multiple lead changes and some big hits as the Pirates and Tigers opened the Latrobe Little League best-of-three championship series Thursday at Legion-Keener Park.
And a big five-run top of the fifth, with two outs, helped to propel the Tigers past the Pirates for a 12-7 victory in game one of the best-of-three series.
“Our guys played good defense and we scored a lot of runs with two outs,” Tigers manager Ed DiPietro said. “We had a lot of good two-out hits. They made a few mistakes, but they are a good team. We have to come back again and do this tomorrow. The series is not over.”
The Tigers wasted no time on the scoreboard as they led 1-0 after the first half-inning of play.
In the bottom of the inning, the Pirates responded and knotted the score at 1-all. Fletcher Wnek hit a double to lead off the inning. After Max Kurek hit a pop-up to the pitcher, Vinny Calabrace hit a single to score Wnek.
Both teams’ bats went silent in the second inning. The Tigers sprung back to life in the third when they would add two more runs to extend their lead to 3-1. Zach Skoloda hit a fly ball to centerfield. The Tigers’ centerfielder bobbled the catch and as it dropped out his glove, Ryan Thompson scored from third to put the Tigers up 2-1. Evan Ulewicz, next, hit into a fielder’s choice that saw him tossed out at first base, but it allowed Joel Williams to score, extending the Tigers’ lead to 3-1.
And again in the bottom of the inning, the Pirates found a way to tie the game at 3-3.
Parker Holt and Cael Ruffner walked to get on base. After Pirate batters struck out, Wnek hit a single that scored both Holt and Ruffner, making it a tied game.
With Wnek on base, Kurek hit into a fielder’s choice, the Tigers went to second base and the throw was late with Wnek safe at second base and Kurek safe at first. Next, Calabrace hit the ball deep to left field. The Tigers’ left fielder lost the ball in the fading sun and as the ball dropped to the field, Wnek and Kurek crossed the plate and the Pirates took a 5-3 lead.
The teams’ offenses went silent for the fourth inning.
In the top of the fifth, with two outs, the Tigers started their rally. Thompson singled to get on base. Next, Williams hit into a fielder’s choice and the Pirates’ second baseman’s throw to first went into the dirt, allowing Williams on base. In the next at-bat, Skoloda smacked a single that scored Thompson and Williams to tie the score at 5-all.
Ulewicz singled next, followed by a Sam Rafferty single that would score Skoloda giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Huber chipped a bloop infield hit that scored UIewicz making it a 7-5 game. Then, Matthew Fennell hit a grounder toward second base. A fumble of the ball by the Pirates let Rafferty score and gave the Tigers an 8-5 lead.
The Pirates had no answer in the bottom of the inning.
In the sixth, the Tigers picked up where they left off adding four more runs to take a commanding 12-5 lead, including a Williams inside-the-park home run.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Pirates found some life as they were able to score two runs, but it was not enough to catch the Tigers.
Huber picked up the win, throwing five innings, allowing five runs on five hits, striking out six and walking three. Zach Skoloda picked the save, pitching the sixth inning, giving up two runs on one hit, striking out none and walking one.
Pirates Vinny Calabrace suffered the loss, going five innings, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits, striking out eight and walking two. Max Kurek threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits, striking out non and walking none. Jaxon Makrevski pitched the last out.
The Tigers top hitters were Thompson (three singles, two RBIs), Rafferty (two singles, RBI), Williams (inside park home run, single, two RBIs), Evan Ulewicz (double, single, RBI), Cash Lukon (two singles), Zach Skoloda (single, two RBIs), Matthew Fernell (single, RBI) and Dawson Huber (single, RBI).
The Pirates top hitters were Wnek (double, single, two RBIs), Jaxon Makrevski (single, RBI), Calabrace (single, RBI), Brown (single) and Mason Mastowski (single).
Game two of the series is tonight with a game time of 7:30 p.m.
