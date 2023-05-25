The Tigers (6-3) scored runs in every inning Tuesday, May 23, en route to a 17-5 win over the Phillies (5-5) in Latrobe Little League action.
The Phillies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before the Tigers plated three runs in the first inning, six in the second and four in the third for a 13-1 score. The Phillies responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to trim the margin to 13-4, but the Tigers countered with two runs in the home half of the fourth, and another two in the fifth for a 17-4 advantage. The Phillies got one run across in the sixth inning as the Tigers took the game, 17-5.
Zach Skoloda hit three singles in the game for the Tigers. He was complemented by Brady Metarko, Ryan Thompson and Joel Williams, who each recorded two singles. Anthony Fenell, Dawson Huber and Kyle Zajdel also had singles for the Tigers.
Grant Burket and Landon Smith had two singles apiece for the Phillies. Teammates Chase Burket and Blaze Carroll also recorded singles.
Huber was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out four batters in the game. He was relieved by Williams, who fanned two and issued four walks.
Chase Burket was on the losing side of the mound as he struck out five and issued two free passes. Trey Zemcik entered the game in relief, striking out three and walking two. Izeyah Weightman was the next player sent to the hill as he struck out one and issued one free pass. Grant Burket closed out the game as he struck out one and issued one base on balls.
