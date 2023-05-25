The Tigers (6-3) scored runs in every inning Tuesday, May 23, en route to a 17-5 win over the Phillies (5-5) in Latrobe Little League action.

The Phillies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before the Tigers plated three runs in the first inning, six in the second and four in the third for a 13-1 score. The Phillies responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to trim the margin to 13-4, but the Tigers countered with two runs in the home half of the fourth, and another two in the fifth for a 17-4 advantage. The Phillies got one run across in the sixth inning as the Tigers took the game, 17-5.

