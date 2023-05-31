The Tigers (8-3) put 22 runs on the board Sunday, May 28, in a 22-2 win over the Cardinals (3-8) in Latrobe Little League action.
The Tigers plated five runs in the first inning, three in the second, 10 in the third and four in the fourth to take a commanding 22-0 lead. The Cardinals responded in the home half of the fourth inning with two runs as the Tigers won the four-inning game by a 22-2 score.
Dawson Huber was a home run shy of the cycle for the Tigers as he hit a triple, double and single. Owen Strauser hit a triple, and Joel Williams had the other extra-base hit of the game for the Tigers – a double – to complement his two singles. Ryan Thompson had four singles, and teammate Kyle Zajdel hit three singles. Brady Metarko, Henry Reinbold and Cole Zajdel also had multi-hit performances as each player hit two singles. Anthony Fenell, Cash Lukon and Zach Skoloda had one single apiece in the victory.
William Hebenthal and Mason Munchinski each singled for the Cardinals.
Huber was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out seven and did not walk a single batter. He was relieved by Metarko, who fanned three and issued no walks.
Deacon Everett was on the losing side of the hill as he walked six batters. Logan McClain closed out the game for the Cardinals.
The Yankees (5-5) used one big inning to thwart the Rockies (4-6) in a 12-7 win Sunday, May 28, in Latrobe Little League play.
Both teams scored two runs in the opening inning before the Yankees plated three runs in the home half of the third inning for a 5-2 lead. The Rockies closed the gap to a single run with two runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-4 margin. The Yankees’ bats came to life in the home half of the fifth, however, as the team plated seven runs for a 12-4 lead. The Rockies countered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning but could not make up the deficit in the 12-7 loss.
The Yankees benefited from multiple extra-base hits in the game. Hunter Myers hit a triple to go along with two doubles. Joey Kosczuk joined in with a double of his own, and teammate Ollie Bryer III hit one double and one single. Logan Boring, Gunner Porembka and Nico Scalise each singled in the victory.
Alex Theys had the lone extra-base hit for the Rockies as he notched a double. Brayden Rudy hit four singles in the loss, and teammates Luke Ament, Noah Dominick, Kolten Rust and Brendon Zufall had one single apiece.
Boring was the winning pitcher for the Yankees as he struck out six batters and walked three. He was relieved by Myers, who fanned three and issued one base on balls.
Ament was on the losing side of the mound as he fanned seven and issued two free passes. Rudy finished off the game for the Rockies.
