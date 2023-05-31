The Tigers (8-3) put 22 runs on the board Sunday, May 28, in a 22-2 win over the Cardinals (3-8) in Latrobe Little League action.

The Tigers plated five runs in the first inning, three in the second, 10 in the third and four in the fourth to take a commanding 22-0 lead. The Cardinals responded in the home half of the fourth inning with two runs as the Tigers won the four-inning game by a 22-2 score.

