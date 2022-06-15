The battle for the top spot in Latrobe Little League continued Tuesday as the Tigers rolled to a 10-1 over the Cardinals.
With the win, the Tigers remain firmly in the number two spot in the league.
With a record of 13-2, the only team the Tigers trail is the Pirates, who sit atop the league at 14-1.
There is a now a tie for third place after the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
With their 6-3 win over the Yankees, the Rockies now move into a tie for third with the Yankees.
The Phillies are in fifth place with a record of 5-9, with the Cardinals nipping at their heels with a 5-10 record.
The Red Sox pull up the tail end with a record of 4-11.
Tigers 7, Yankees 4
Gage Evanichko had a triple and single to help lead the Tigers to a 7-4 victory over the Yankees on Monday.
Zach Skoloda and Brady Metarko had a double apiece for the Tigers.
Cam Ferri led the offensive charge for the Yankees with a triple and single, while teammates Max Dlugos and Nico Scalise contributed a double each.
Skoloda earned the win for the Tigers, striking out four and walking none. Evanichko struck out two and walked none in relief for the Yankees.
Pirates 9, Tigers 8
For a battle between the top two teams in Latrobe Little League, of course, it was going to be a close contest with the Pirates pulling out a 9-8 win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Vinny Calabrace sparked the Pirates offense with a home run, double and two singles, while Fletcher Wnek, Jaxon Markevski and Mason Mastowski smacked a double apiece.
Dawson Huber led the Tigers with double and single.
The Pirates jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the bottom of the first and never looked back as the Tigers’ late-inning scoring was not enough to overcome the sizable lead.
Max Kurek got the win for the Pirates. He struck out two and walked none. In relief, Vinny Calabrace struck out four and walked one.
