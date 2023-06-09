The Tigers (11-3) used timely hitting and routinely worked the count in a 27-8 victory Wednesday, June 7, over the Red Sox (3-11) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Tigers held a 5-2 lead after the first inning of play before plating four runs in the second, increasing the team’s advantage to 9-2. The Red Sox responded with a pair in the home half of the second inning to trim the deficit to five runs at 9-4. Both teams plated two runs apiece in the third inning for an 11-6 score. The Red Sox got one run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 11-7. The Tigers then doubled its run total as the team plated 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 22-7 lead. The Red Sox responded with one run in the home half of the fifth, but the Tigers kept the accelerator down with five additional runs in the top of the sixth inning to put an exclamation point on the 27-8 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

