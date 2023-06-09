The Tigers (11-3) used timely hitting and routinely worked the count in a 27-8 victory Wednesday, June 7, over the Red Sox (3-11) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Tigers held a 5-2 lead after the first inning of play before plating four runs in the second, increasing the team’s advantage to 9-2. The Red Sox responded with a pair in the home half of the second inning to trim the deficit to five runs at 9-4. Both teams plated two runs apiece in the third inning for an 11-6 score. The Red Sox got one run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 11-7. The Tigers then doubled its run total as the team plated 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 22-7 lead. The Red Sox responded with one run in the home half of the fifth, but the Tigers kept the accelerator down with five additional runs in the top of the sixth inning to put an exclamation point on the 27-8 victory.
Dawson Huber led the Tigers with a triple and a single, while teammate Zach Skoloda hit a double and a single. Cash Lukon followed with two singles in the game, while teammates Anthony Fenell, Brady Metarko, Henry Reinbold, Ryan Thompson and Joel Williams hit one single apiece for the Tigers.
Mason Blair had two doubles for the Red Sox, and teammate Joshua Cramer added a double and a single. Bennett Bezilla and Drew Blossey each singled in the loss.
Gage Evanichko was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he walked one batter. Huber also saw time on the mound as he struck out four batters. Metarko made an appearance on the hill as he walked two batters, and Williams also saw time on the mound for the Tigers.
Will Showalter took the loss for the Red Sox as he struck out two and issued one base on balls. Blair made a relief appearance, striking out one and walking five. Kameron Sutton saw time on the mound as he walked three batters. Bezilla pitched in the game as well, striking out two and walking four. Joshua Cramer took the hill and walked two, and teammate Maddox Permuko made a relief appearance, walking five.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
