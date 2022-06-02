The Red Sox versus Tigers Latrobe Little League game Tuesday was like a prizefight, with each team delivering hits and winning certain rounds.
And like a prizefight, the game went the distance and more, as it took an extra inning for the Tigers to defeat the Red Sox, 9-8.
The slugfest got off to a quick start as the Red Sox posted two runs in the top-of-the-first inning.
The Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning and then some, matching the Sox’s two runs and adding two more to go up 4-2.
The Tigers added another run over the next two innings to go up 5-2 heading into the fourth inning.
It was the fourth inning when the Red Sox found their offense again. The team scored four runs in the top of the inning to retake the lead at 6-5. And again, in the bottom of the inning, the Tigers immediately hit back scoring two runs to recapture the lead at 7-6.
In the fifth inning, the Red Sox evened the score at 7-7, but again in the bottom of the inning, the Tigers moved ahead 8-7.
The Red Sox scored a run in the sixth inning, knotting the score at 8-all. When the Tigers were not able to answer, the game went to an extra seventh inning.
Not being able to take advantage, the Red Sox didn’t score in the seventh inning, leaving room for the Tigers to pounce. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers scored the go-ahead and claimed a 9-8 win.
Joel Williams had a triple and two singles to lead the Tigers’ offense, while teammates Dawson Hubes and Zach Skoloda added a double apiece.
Vinny Razza and Kalvin Clayton each recorded a triple for the Red Sox.
Matt Fernell earned the win for the Tigers as he struck out two and walked none.
The Tigers move to 9-1 on the season, while the Red Sox fall to 2-9.
