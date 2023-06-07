The Tigers (10-3) scored runs in each inning Monday, June 5, en route to a 9-1 win over the Cardinals (3-10) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Tigers opened the game with a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, then scored two runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. The Cardinals finally got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Tigers plated a run of its own in the home half of the frame for a 9-1 win.
Gage Evanichko had the game’s lone extra-base hit as he tallied a double for the Tigers. Teammates Dawson Huber and Owen Strauser hit two singles apiece. Cash Lukon, Brady Metarko, Ryan Thompson and Joel Williams each singled in the win.
William Benning hit two singles for the Cardinals, and teammates Palmer Chimino and Will Hebenthal had one single apiece.
Zach Skoloda was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out seven batters and walked two.
Anthony Rosebosky took the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out five and issued three free passes.
