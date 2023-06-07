The Tigers (10-3) scored runs in each inning Monday, June 5, en route to a 9-1 win over the Cardinals (3-10) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Tigers opened the game with a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, then scored two runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. The Cardinals finally got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Tigers plated a run of its own in the home half of the frame for a 9-1 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

