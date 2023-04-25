In Latrobe Little action Sunday, the Pirates took an early 2-1 lead and would add to their lead again in the third, fourth and fifth innings. A big nine-run sixth inning gave the Tigers 12-8 at Legion-Keener Field.
Offensively, the Tigers were led by Owen Strauser, who had two singles and a double. Brady Metarko also had two singles for the Tigers, while Cash Lukon added a double.
