With an 11-6 victory Thursday, June 15, over the Phillies (11-6), the Tigers (14-3) earned first place in regular season play of Latrobe Little League baseball.

The Tigers held a slim 3-2 lead after the first inning of play. Both teams matched each other with two runs apiece in the third inning as the Tigers maintained a slim one-run advantage at 5-4. The Tigers widened the gap with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, then added four additional runs in the sixth for an 11-4 lead. The Phillies managed to plate two runs in the home half of the sixth and final inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers took the game by an 11-6 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

