With an 11-6 victory Thursday, June 15, over the Phillies (11-6), the Tigers (14-3) earned first place in regular season play of Latrobe Little League baseball.
The Tigers held a slim 3-2 lead after the first inning of play. Both teams matched each other with two runs apiece in the third inning as the Tigers maintained a slim one-run advantage at 5-4. The Tigers widened the gap with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, then added four additional runs in the sixth for an 11-4 lead. The Phillies managed to plate two runs in the home half of the sixth and final inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers took the game by an 11-6 score.
Zach Skoloda hit one triple and one single in the win, while teammate Cole Zajdel added a triple. Brady Metarko hit one double and three singles in the game, while Cash Lukon hit one double and two singles. Ryan Thompson also hit a double, and teammates Henry Reinbold and Joel Williams hit two singles apiece for the Tigers.
Chase Burket hit one double and one single for the Phillies. He was joined by teammates Trey Zemcik, who hit three singles, and Owen Schober, who singled twice in the loss. Grant Burket, Blaze Carroll and Louis Young also hit one single apiece for the Phillies.
Gage Evanichko earned the win for the Tigers as he went the distance while striking out one batter and walking three.
Chase Burket took the loss for the Phillies as he struck out five batters and issued one base on balls. Landon Smith made a mound appearance, striking out one batter and walking one. Schober also pitched in the game for the Phillies.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
