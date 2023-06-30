The Tigers’ offense came to play Thursday in an 12-1 win against the Pirates in Game 1 of the Latrobe Little League Championship.
The Tigers scored 12 runs on six hits, scoring four runs in the first inning, followed by a one-run second inning, one-run third inning, three-run fourth and three-run fifth to win.
Dawson Huber went the distance for the Tigers, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts and three walks, while allowing only two hits.
Owen Strauser led the way for the Tigers offensively with a game-high two hits, both singles. Ryan Thompson, Anthony Ferell, Joel Williams and Zach Skoloda all reached on singles as well for the Tigers.
For the Pirates, Fletcher Wnek started the game on the mound, picking up five strikeouts. Julien Duperree, Cael Ruffner and Carson Dunlap all pitched in relief for the Pirates, with Ruffner picking up two strikeouts.
Offensively for the Pirates, Wnek and Dylan Hantz had the lone two hits.
After Huber tossed a scoreless top half of the first for the Tigers, the offense came alive right out of the gates. After a leadoff walk, followed by an error, and another walk, Thompson delivered with a two-run single that scored Williams and Skoloda to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Strauser then followed with a two-run single of his own to score Huber and Thompson and the Tigers led 4-0.
In the second inning, the Tigers struck again. Henry Reinbold walked to lead off the inning and Skoloda followed a couple of batters later with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Reinbold, increasing the lead to 5-0.
After another scoreless inning for the Pirates, the Tigers scored another run on another one-run single by Strauser to further move the lead to 6-0.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning as Wnek walked and came around to score after two passed balls and a stolen base to cut the lead to 6-1.
From that point on, however, it was all Tigers. The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth inning as Williams, Reinbold and Cole Zajdel came around to make the score 9-1. In their last at-bat, Thompson, Lukon and Kyle Zajdel scored as the final score ended up 12-1.
The teams will square off Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park with a championship-clinching game for the Tigers and a chance for the Pirates to keep their season alive.
