The Tigers’ offense came to play Thursday in an 12-1 win against the Pirates in Game 1 of the Latrobe Little League Championship.

The Tigers scored 12 runs on six hits, scoring four runs in the first inning, followed by a one-run second inning, one-run third inning, three-run fourth and three-run fifth to win.

