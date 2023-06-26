The Tigers defeated the Yankees in consecutive games played Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, to advance to the Latrobe Little League Championship round scheduled for later this week, where they will play the Phillies or the Pirates.
In the first game played Saturday, the Tigers won 8-3.
Starting pitcher Dawson Huber turned in a stellar performance on the mound for the Tigers as he struck out a dozen batters while issuing just one walk. He was credited with the win.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for an early lead before the Yankees scored one run in the second, trimming the Tigers’ lead to 3-1. The Tigers plated a run in the home half of the third inning, but the Yankees followed with one run in the fourth for a 4-2 deficit. The Tigers began to pull away with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 6-2 lead, and after the Yankees scored a run in the top of the fifth, the Tigers added two more in the home half of the frame for an 8-3 advantage.
The Tigers were led at the plate by Huber, who hit one triple for the team. Teammate Owen Strauser added one double and one single, while Ryan Thompson and Joel Williams had two singles apiece. Anthony Fenell, Cash Lukon, Brady Metarko and Zach Skoloda each singled for the Tigers.
Conner Nixon had the Yankees’ lone extra-base hit as he recorded one double. Teammates Mason Dlugos, Hunter Myers and Khristian Schall hit one single apiece for the team.
Huber was relieved on the mound by Metarko, who struck out three batters in his mound appearance for the Tigers.
Gunner Porembka took the loss for the Yankees as he struck out four batters and walked a pair. Nixon also saw time on the hill as he struck out one batter and walked two. Myers pitched in the game as well as he recorded three strikeouts in the loss.
GAME 2
TIGERS 10, YANKEES 1
The Tigers scored early and often and never looked back in a 10-1 rout over the Yankees Sunday to advance to the championship round.
The Tigers plated three runs in the opening inning of play, then posted three additional runs in the top of the fourth and four in the fifth for a 10-0 lead. The Yankees plated one run in the home half of the sixth and final frame as the Tigers took the game by a 10-1 score.
Extra-base hits were the name of the game for the Tigers as the team tallied 17 hits in the contest, including two triples and two doubles.
Dawson Huber hit one triple and two singles, while teammate Zach Skoloda tallied one triple. Brady Metarko hit one double and one single, and Cole Zajdel added one double. Anthony Fenell, Cash Lukon and Ryan Thompson each hit two singles apiece, while teammates Gage Evanichko, Henry Reinbold, Joel Williams and Kyle Zajdel each singled.
Logan Boring, MacCauley Cravener, Hunter Myers, Gunner Porembka and Nico Scalise had one single apiece for the Yankees.
Skoloda picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers as he struck out nine batters and walked three. Metarko also pitched in the game for the victors.
Myers took the loss for the Yankees as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls. Ollie Bryer III pitched in the game, as did Boring, who fanned three batters.
The series between the Phillies and the Pirates is tied at one game apiece. The Phillies won the first game Saturday, winning 7-6 in eight innings. The Pirates won the second game Sunday, winning 10-7. The third and deciding game is scheduled to be played 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 26.
