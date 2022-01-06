The Ligonier Valley wrestling team did nearly everything it could on the mat to pull out a win in Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B dual meet at Derry Area.
But the Trojans’ ability to put wrestlers on the mat in nearly every weight class against the shorthanded Rams ended up being the difference.
With the team score knotted at 33 after the final match, Derry Area notched an additional team point based on the sixth NFHS tie-breaking criterion — surrendering fewer forfeits — to stay unbeaten in sub-section dual meets with a 34-33 win.
“We definitely needed that one. It’s a sub-section match and we knew it was a winnable match, but it was going to be tough,” Derry Area coach Troy Dolan said. “Coming out on top of that one, not exactly the way we wanted to, it would have been nice to win in a little bit more dominating fashion, but a win’s a win. We’ve got a lot of things to work on and we’ll kind of just move on from there.”
Ligonier Valley forfeited four weight classes, and neither team was able to field a wrestler for the 152-pound bout.
The Rams won six of the eight matches that were decided on the mat, taking five by pin.
“It came down basically to who filled up the roster and who didn’t,” Ligonier Valley coach Tom Brown said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t, but I’m proud of the guys’ performances. Eight matches head-to-head and we win six of them, with where we’re at physically with either injury or sickness on the team.
“I told them after in the locker room I’m pleased with the performance. You can’t do anything about bodies not in the lineup.”
Christian Hirak got Derry Area started, pinning Colton Elliot at 160 pounds before Ligonier Valley took three of the next four bouts by fall.
Jesse Turner turned Jacob Marks for a second-period pinfall at 172 pounds and Abe Mundorff gave Ligonier Valley back-to-back pins, finishing Nathan Barkley in the second period of the 189-pound match.
Collin Barkley collected a forfeit at 215 pounds for the Trojans before Logan Mulheren pinned Brian O’Barto in the first period of the 285-pound bout.
Dylan Klim and Giovanni Beatrice collected forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.
The next two matches went the distance. At 120 pounds, Brett Klim notched an escape late in the second period of his bout against Ligonier Valley’s Aiden Mulheren for a 3-2 edge, then recorded two near-fall points in the match’s closing seconds for a 5-2 decision.
“We knew 120 was going to be a close match,” Dolan said. “We were really impressed with the way (Brett) Klim wrestled. He wrestled hard and got us a win, which we needed to have.”
James Brown worked to a 7-0 decision over Derry Area’s Charlie Banks at 126 pounds. Wearing a shoulder harness and wrestling through injury, Brown built a 3-0 lead with near-fall points in the second period. He added a penalty point and an escape in the third period, then took Banks down for the 7-0 lead, but couldn’t turn him with short time remaining.
Elysiah Lopez took a forfeit win at 132 pounds, putting the Trojans ahead 33-21 after 11 matches.
“There are a couple guys who got forfeits that we’re looking forward to watching compete,” Dolan said. “We finally got Elysiah (Lopez) in the lineup, we got Giovanni (Beatrice) down to 113 and we got Collin Barkley back in the lineup. We’re looking forward to seeing those three guys compete a little bit more. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to tonight, but they’ve been working hard and we anticipate them having a good season here.”
Bruce Krieger (138) and Ryan Harbert (145) each delivered six quick team points to the Rams to close out the dual meet. Krieger pinned Zach Panichelle in 1:44, and Harbert got Derrick Moffett to his back in 1:22.
Both teams head into the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Kiski Area.
———
DERRY AREA 34,
LIGONIER VALLEY 33
152—No match
160—Christian Hirak (DA) p. Colton Elliot, 2:22
172—Jesse Turner (LV) p. Jacob Marks, 3:17
189—Abe Mundorff (LV) p. Nathan Barkley, 2:27
215—Collin Barkley (DA) won by forfeit
285—Logan Mulheren (LV) p. Brian O’Barto, 1:09
106—Dylan Klim (DA) won by forfeit
113—Giovanni Beatrice (DA) won by forfeit
120—Brett Klim (DA) dec. Aiden Mulheren, 5-2
126—James Brown (LV) dec. Charlie Banks, 7-0
132—Elysiah Lopez (DA) won by forfeit
138—Bruce Krieger (LV) p. Zach Panichelle, 1:44
145—Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Derrick Moffett, 1:22
