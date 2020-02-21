Three Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball players have earned postseason honors.
Greater Latrobe standouts Michael Noonan, Ryan Sickenberger and Drew Clair were all named to the WPIAL Class 6A All-Section 3 team this week.
Noonan, a senior forward, is a First Team pick while Sickenberger, a junior guard, is a Second Team selection. Clair, also a junior guard, is an Honorable Mention selection.
Noonan averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game for the Wildcats. He hit 58 percent of his field goals and 70 percent of his free throws while averaging 29 minutes in 22 games.
Sickenberger finished second on the team, averaging 14.1 points per game and connecting on 77 percent of his free throws while providing a pair of steals per game. He averaged 29 minutes per game in 22 contests.
Clair averaged six points and four rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.5 assists, playing 26 minutes per game in 22 contests.
Greater Latrobe missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 — also the last time the Wildcats had a losing record — and just the fourth time in 18 seasons under coach Brad Wetzel. The Wildcats previously reached the playoffs seven straight seasons, including a trip to the WPIAL semifinals, two appearances in the PIAA playoffs and 12 times in the last 13 years.
Greater Latrobe ended 6-16 overall and 3-7 in section play. The Wildcats tied for fourth place with Connellsville (3-7, 8-15) and Norwin (3-7, 12-9), but the Falcons qualified for the playoffs based on the head-to-head tiebreaker of having won both games. WPIAL Class 6A Boys Basketball All-Section Team Section 3
First Team: Arnold Vento, Fox Chapel, guard, senior; Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, guard, sophomore; Christian Zilli, Hempfield Area, guard, junior; Marcus McCarthy, Hempfield Area, forward, senior; Michael Noonan, Greater Latrobe, forward, senior
; Ty Bilinsky, Norwin, guard, junior; Zach Rocco, Penn-Trafford, guard, senior. Second Team: Josh Maher, Connellsville, forward, senior; Kade Musgrove, Connellsville, guard, senior; Will Livingston, Fox Chapel, forward, senior; Michael Hosni, Hempfield Area, guard, junior;
Ryan Sickenberger, Greater Latrobe, guard, junior
; Jayden Walker, Norwin, forward, junior; Chase Vecchio, Penn-Trafford, guard, junior. Honorable Mention: Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel, guard, senior; Nick Suchko, Hempfield Area, forward, senior;
Drew Clair, Greater Latrobe, guard, junior
