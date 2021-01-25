Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary, Nate Roth and Jack Pletcher each won individual titles at the North Allegheny Tournament on Saturday.
The young Wildcats wrestling squad turned in a strong and balanced performance by grabbing three individual titles and 11 total medals.
Kilkeary wrestled at 113 pounds, going 2-0 with two wins by pinfall; Roth went 3-0 at 132 with three falls, and Pletcher went 5-0 with two pinfalls.
Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears saw a much improved team that has gotten better every time they have competed.
“When you have a young team, the main goal is to have them perform better every time they hit the mat. These young men have done just that,” he said. “I am very proud of how hard they are working. They are hungry to get better.”
The eight-team individual invitational consisted of North Allegheny (243.0), General McLane (193.5), Greater Latrobe (172.0), Norwin (156.5), Trinity (152.0), Belle Vernon (78.0), North Hills (69.0) and Freedom Area (64.0)
Finishing second for Greater Latrobe were Lucio Angelicchio (120) and Gabe Golden (138), with both going 2-1. Three Wildcats placed fourth: Steven Tucibat (126), Corey Boerio (189) and Micah Piper (215). Sam Snyder (172) and Tyler Lynch (285) each grabbed fifth-place medals, while Payton Henry (160) was sixth. Also participating in the tournament was Declan Smith (145).
Mears was also pleased with how his veteran grapplers performed.
“I thought Vinny, Nate, Jack, Lucio, Corey and Gabe wrestled very well,” he said. “Corey had by far the toughest weight in the tournament and only lost 2-0 (in the third-place match). He is getting there. Lynch is a light heavyweight who will be making an adjustment soon that will put him in a much better position. As far as the finalists, they are all beginning to peak a little and conditioning is so much better now. I believe we are ready to peak at Powerade for the first time.”
Kilkeary pinned Ben Watkins of General McLane in 1:03. He then pinned Sam Horton of North Allegheny in 16 seconds.
Roth scored a pinfall in 27 seconds against Norwin’s Aiden Beam during the championship quarterfinals. He pinned General McLane’s Kyle Cousins in 2:33 in the semifinals before pinning North Allegheny’s Nathan Monteparte in 3:03 in the championship.
Pletcher went 5-0 during round robin action, capping off the day with a 18-1 technical fall against Trinity’s Steven Stewart in 2:52.
Greater Latrobe hosts Hempfield Area, 7 p.m. Tuesday in a must-win WPIAL Class 3A sub-section 2B meet to make the playoffs before traveling to Powerade Friday and Saturday in Monroeville.
“They are a solid veteran team with a lot of experience,” Mears said of Hempfield Area. “I have said all along that Hempfield, Waynesburg and Seneca Valley were the best three teams on paper coming into the season. I don’t know if we match up well enough yet to win, but I do know will come ready to battle.”
