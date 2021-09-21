Derry Area is going to be well-represented in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship.
Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley and Antonio Hauser will all compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship after hitting the target score on Monday during the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 Qualifier at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Wade Boyle of Greensburg Central Catholic also qualified as four players from the section – three from Derry Area – will participate in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship at Allegheny Country Club.
“I knew going in that we could have several players make the cut,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “Early on it looked like it might be a rough day. The greens were extremely fast and Hunter walked up to me and said how fast they were.
“I told him to make the adjustment and play what he had left the way he knows how. He turned it around. He knows how to make the adjustments. He is very much aware of what he has to do.”
Indeed he is. Jurica reached the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship match last season. He’s headed back to the district championship after shooting a 77, equaling Boyle for the lowest score during the qualifier. Beighley shot a 78 and Hauser fired an 82, as players who shot an 85 or better advanced to the Class 2A finals.
“I was happy to see Ashton turn it around and shoot a solid 78,” Smeltzer said. “He hasn’t been scoring like he had been early in the season, but he apparently worked that out and it paid off at the right time.
“Antonio has been seeing a lot of success more recently and I was glad to see him bounce back after a rough front nine. He did what he had to do and he earned a spot.”
Derry Area’s Nick Thomas finished seventh overall, but missed out on advancing by one stroke with an 86. Jonathan Hugus fired a 104 and William Hugus added a 114.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” Smeltzer said. “They, too have shown that they can play this game. Nick Thomas just missed the cut and sometimes that is even harder than missing it by 10 strokes. You just keep thinking about where those few strokes got away from you.”
Greensburg Central Catholic teammates Braden Marker and Michael Mulaney, and also Mount Pleasant Area’s Colin Hayes also just missed by one stroke, as they all shot an 86. Logan Smith led Ligonier Valley with an 87, while teammate Luke Lentz fired a 90.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert shot a 93, while Brody McIntosh contributed a 99 and Declan McMullen shot a 104.
GCC teammates Braden Riley and Angelo Bonesio both shot a 98, while Jorge Rodriguez, of GCC, fired a 99. Brenton George of Mount Pleasant Area shot a 92, while Lucas Shaulis added a 98. Aydan Gross shot a 105 for the Vikings, while teammates Ryan Karfelt and Cole Surma both fired a 109.
Also in local golf action on Monday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls ran its section record to a perfect 8-0 with a 164-248 victory against Derry Area.
Meghan Zambruno fired an even par 37 to lead GCC, while Izabela Aigner shot a 2-over-par-39. Bethany Dixon carded a 53 to lead Derry Area.
