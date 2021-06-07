Three teams saw their pitchers throw one-hit, mercy-rule, shut-out victories during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action over the weekend.
St. Joe’s Club blanked VFW; F.O. Eagles shut out Derry Ukes, while Heat Siphon held Cooperstown Vets scoreless. All three games featured one-hit bids by each winning team’s respective pitcher.
St. Anthony’s scored come-from-behind wins against Cooperstown Vets and Nakles. Bardine’s routed Derry Ukes by 19 runs, while VFW pulled away for a four-run win against Heat Siphon.
VFW 12,
Heat Siphon 8
VFW broke a 2-all tie with six runs in the third en route to a four-run victory against Heat Siphon.
Trailing 9-3, Heat Siphon cut the deficit to three in the bottom of the fourth, but VFW scored three of the game’s final five runs to seal the win.
Bryson Hill had two hits, including a double, with three runs to guide VFW (4-10) at the plate. Riley Smith and Brady Nelson each singled twice. Mason Hrubes, Hayden Porterfield, Chris Heese, James Hugus and Jeremy Lazarchik also picked up one hit apiece for VFW, which pounded out 12 runs on 11 hits.
Hayden Smolleck and Caleb Lehman singled twice to lead Heat Siphon (6-9) on offense. Sam Orazio doubled, while Jack Dixon, Tyler Fazekas and Preston Donovan also singled for Heat Siphon.
Winning pitcher Smith had five strikeouts and seven walks. Levi Moser took the loss, striking out three and walking one.
St. Anthony’s 13
Cooperstown 8
St. Anthony’s led early, then trailed briefly, before breaking out the bats during an eight-run bottom of the sixth en route to a five-run win against Cooperstown Vets.
St. Anthony’s led 5-0 through three innings, but Cooperstown Vets went in front, 7-5, in the fifth. However, St. Anthony’s put up eight runs in the sixth and held on for the win.
Isaiah Mitchell collected three hits, including a triple, while Tyler Derk had two doubles and a single, together leading St. Anthony’s (6-8) offensively. Jack Stynchula singled twice, while Blake Spillar doubled. Keegan Young, Cason Long, Ethan Haydo, Damian Newsome and Donovan Trimble each singled for St. Anthony’s, which scored 13 runs on 14 hits.
Hunter Fligger homered and doubled, scoring two runs, to power Cooperstown Vets (3-12) at the plate. Owen Teslevich and Hank Fligger each doubled and singled, while Patrick Laughlin and Aidan Gray each singled twice. Braden Garia and Bryand Dumnich also singled.
Josh Vacha earned the mound win, with three strikeouts and a walk.
Laughlin suffered the loss, walking two.
Bardine’s 21,
Derry Ukes 2
Bardine’s poured in 21 runs during a five-inning victory against Derry Ukes.
The score was tied, 2-2, through two innings, but Bardine’s scored 19 runs — including 13 in the fifth — over the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Colin Bush went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs to power Bardine’s (8-5) offensively. Owen Burket had tow hits, including a double, while Luke Bulebosh singled twice. Ahmad Ward and Cam McNichol each doubled, while Tyler Samide, Jackson McMullen and Andrew Hantz singled for Bardine’s — which scored 21 runs on 13 hits.
Nick Stump recorded two hits, including a double, to lead Derry Ukes (6-7) at the plate. John Washick, Anthony Monios, Jake Lloyd, Ben Gera, Nolan Plummer, Elliot Kintz and Will Harry each singled.
Winning pitcher Ryan Baughman fanned five and issued zero walks to earn the mound win. Alek Skwirut fanned two and walked five, taking the loss.
Frontier Club 6,
Bardine’s 5
Bardine’s rallied late to tie the game, but Frontier Club won it in extra innings.
Frontier Club took a 2-0 first-inning lead, and scored three runs over the sixth and seventh innings to lead by five. Down to its last three outs, Bardine’s scored five runs in the seventh, but Frontier Club scored the winning-run in the top of the eighth and held on for a one-run win.
Colin Michaels had a double and a single to lead Frontier Club (9-6) at the plate. Tyler Bauer doubled and scored a run, while Trent Barnhart, Karter Fulton singled.
Luke Bulebosh led Bardine’s (7-6) with two singles, while Ahmad Ward doubled and crossed once. Tyler Samide also singled and scored.
Michaels was the winning pitcher, with two strikeouts and a walk. Jackson ook the loss, walking three.
St. Joe’s Club 10,
VFW 0
Sam Hochard tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout as St. Joe’s Club defeated VFW by 10 runs.
St. Joe’s Club scored eight unanswered runs over the opening three innings and added two more in the fifth.
Eli Boring collected two hits, including a triple, and scored twice to power St. Joe’s Club (9-6) offensively. Cole Short, Jacob Cramer, Peyton Chismar, Mason Beeman and Jake Losier all singled, combining for five runs. St. Joe’s Club pounded out 10 runs on seven hits.
Dom Cararini doubled — accounting for VFW’s (3-11) lone hit.
Hochard fanned four and walked six during the mound win. Cararini suffered the loss, striking out six and walking five.
F.O.E. 14,
Derry Ukes 0
F.O. Eagles pounded out 14 runs during a four-inning win against Derry Ukes behind Devon Frank’s one-hitter.
F.O. Eagles led 5-0 after three innings and put up eight more runs in the fourth.
Three players for F.O. Eagles (13-1) singled twice, including Lou Amatucci, Logan Bradish and Parker Hollick — who combined to score six runs. Will Morford, Frank and Nate Papuga each singled.
Anthony Monios had the lone hit for Derry Ukes (6-7).
Frank struck out six and walked two during the shut-out win. Tyler Martin was the losing pitcher, with four strikeouts and six walks.
St. Anthony’s 3,
Nakles 2
St. Anthony’s trailed Nakles for five innings until it took the lead in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a one-run win.
Nakles led 2-1 after the first inning, and the scoreline held until the sixth, when St. Anthony’s scored twice to go in front.
Ethan Haydo and Cason Long both had two hits — a single and a double — to lead St. Anthony’s (5-8) at the plate. Keegan Young and Isaiah Mitchell each singled.
Quardarius Davis singled twice and scored a run to pace Nakles (8-6) offensively. Anthony Scarton, Dan Calabrace, Tyler Hahn and Ramone Williams each had one hit.
Long earned the mound win, with two strikeouts and a walk. Davis suffered the loss, fanning eight and walking four.
Heat Siphon 12,
Cooperstown 0
Tyler Fazekas threw a one-hitter during Heat Siphon’s four-inning, 12-run shutout victory against Cooperstown Vets.
Heat Siphon (6-8) scored in all four innings — three, two, five and two runs, respectively.
Heat Siphon’s Preston Donovan went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and a single, a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Jack Dixon had two hits, including a double, while Hayden Smolleck singled twice. The trio combined to score six runs.
Hank Fligger singled for Cooperstown Vets (3-11).
Fazekas struck out seven and walked four during the mound win. Aidan Gray fanned two and walked six, taking the loss.
———
St. Joe’s 422 020 0 — 10 7 0VFW 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Doubles: Cararini (V) Triples: Boring (SJC) Strikeouts by: Hochard-4 (SJC); Cararini-6, Hill-2 (V) Base on balls by: Hochard-4 (SJC); Cararini-5, Hill-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Sam Hochard Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
F.O. Eagles 321 800 0 — 14 9 2Derry Ukes 000 000 0 — 0 1 3 Strikeouts by: Frank-6 (F.O.E.); Martin-4, Zinkham-0, Wasnick-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Frank-2 (F.O.E.); Martin-6, Zinkham-4, Wasnick-2 (DU) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin
Nakles 200 000 0 — 2 6 1St. Anthony 100 002 x — 3 6 2 Doubles: Long, Haydo (SA) Strikeouts by: Long-2, Newsome-4 (SA); Davis-8 (N) Base on balls by: Long-1, Newsome-4 (SA); Davis-4 (N) Winning pitcher: Cason Long Losing pitcher: Quardarius Davis
Cooperstwn 000 000 0 — 0 1 1Heat Siphon 325 200 0 — 12 7 0 Doubles: Donovan, J Dixon (HS) Triples: Donovan (HS) Strikeouts by: Fazekas-7 (HS); Gray-2, Sanders-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Fazekas-4 (HS); Gray-6, Sanders-2 (CV) Winning pitcher: Tyler Fazekas Losing pitcher: Aidan Gray
Front. Club 200 002 11 — 6 6 1Bardine’s 000 000 5 — 5 4 3 Doubles: Bauer, Michaels (FC); Ward (B) Strikeouts by: Michaels-2, Cottom-3, Fulton-0 (FC); McMullen-0, Bush-2, McNichol-3 (B) Base on balls by: Michaels-1, Cottom-1, Fulton-2 (FC); McMullen-3, Bush-1, McNichol-4 (B) Winning pitcher: Colton Michaels Losing pitcher: Jackson McMullen
VFW 116 103 0 — 12 11 3Heat Siphon 201 300 2 — 8 8 2 Doubles: Hill (V); O’Razio (HS) Strikeouts by: Smith-5, Lazarchik-2 (V); Moser-3, Donovan-1, Smolleck-6 (HS) Base on balls by: Smith-7, Lazarchik-2 (V); Moser-1, Donovan-3, Smolleck-4 (HS) Winning pitcher: Riley Smith Losing pitcher: Levi Moser
Cooperstwn 000 340 1 — 8 12 2St. Anthony 104 008 x — 13 14 0 Doubles: Teslevich, Hu. Fligger, Ha. Fligger (CV); Derk-2, Spillar (SA) Triples: Mitchell (SA) Home Run: Hu. Fligger (CV) Strikeouts by: Vacha-3, Stynchula-5, Theys-0 (SA); Laughlin-0, Teslevich-0, Garia-2 (CV) Base on balls by: Vacha-1, Stynchula-1, Theys-0 (SA); Laughlin-2, Teslevich-2, Garia-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Josh Vacha Losing pitcher: Patrick Laughlin
Bardine’s 202 4(13)0 0 — 21 13 0Derry Ukes 110 000 0 — 2 9 4 Doubles: Bush-2, Burket, Ward, McNichol (B); Stump (DU) Strikeouts by: Baughman-5 (B); Skwirut-2, Monios-0, Stump-0, Gmuer-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Baughman-0 (B); Skwirut-5, Monios-6, Stump-4, Gmuer-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Alex Skwirut
