Three Ligonier Valley Middle School wrestlers qualified for the 2023 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships. On Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Area III state qualifier in Norwin, Ligonier Valley brought home the following medals:
Carter Bizup — first place, 105 LB class
Knourth Drury — third place, 95 LB class
Jake Mundorff — third place, 147 LB class
Bizup and Drury will compete March 23-24 at Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh in the 12-U class of PJW Championships, and Mundorff will compete March 3-5 at the 1st Summit Arena Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown at the PJW Junior High Championships.
