As the May weather improves, several local tracks, Dog Hollow, Latrobe, and Jennerstown, are set to open this weekend.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
The Indiana County speed plant was massaged in Turns 3 and 4 to better approach the front stretch and other on-track improvements.
“The track has been fixed and ready to go racing,” said co-promoter Mark McClellan. “The surface is in great shape and ready for some action on Friday, May 13.”
“It’s frustrating when things are all systems go and Mother Nature throws a monkey wrench our way,” co-promoter Kyle Smith said.
Opening day will now take place on May 13 with Somerset County Night, when Somerset County residents will be admitted free with proof of residence. Friday is also First Responders Night with proper ID First Responders get in for just $11 in grandstands only.
The Fantastic Four racing divisions on the schedule are the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and the 4 Cylinders. Drivers in all four divisions will be looking to be the first to find Victory Lane in 2022.
Last year’s opening night winners were Clinton Hersh (Super Late Models), Joe Martin (RUSH Late Models), Cody Young (4 Cylinders), and Jeremy Zufall (RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks).
Friday’s show will see the pit gates open at 5 p.m, Grandstands at 6 p.m., and Racing at 7:30 p.m.
Later in the month, Dog Hollow Speedway and Marion Center Speedway are switching nights for one week. Marion Center will host the Connor Bobik Memorial for the World of Outlaw Late Models on May 20 and Dog Hollow will host the Super Late Models with the track paying $2500. The track announcer, Dave Kittey, has added $500 for the winner, making it a $3000 paycheck. Drivers will receive $250 to start in Saturday night’s race.
We are proud to host the Inaugural Shirley Southern Memorial for the 4 Cylinders. The race initially paid $500 to the winner, but the family has pitched in, and it will now pay the winner $700. Shirley Southern has been a fixture at Dog Hollow since it opened. Her son Mike Phillipson has competed and won a race in the 4 Cylinders, and her two grandsons, Dylan and Cody Young.
The RUSH Sprint Cars and the Schaeffer’s RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks will also be in competition.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Promoter Dennis Bates and his staff have been busy preparing both the Motocross track, which opens on Friday and the car track, which opens on Saturday.
“We’ve been working on the car track for the past few weeks,” Bates said. “The track is ready; we put about two-hundred loads of clay on the track back in November. The clay is from the same pit where the track originally came from. Before he passed away, Ron Schmucker took us to the pit where he got the clay. We also rented a machine to help remove rocks from the new surface and have been doing that for close to a week.”
Over the winter, Bates purchased the metal grandstands from the now-closed Motordrome Speedway.
“Hopefully, the frame will be partially up this week,” Bates said. “We have bleachers in Turn 1 now; we can seat over 300 people there. Several new buildings are in place but not currently being used.”
Due to the weather cancellations, Latrobe will open with a sanctioned tour race.
“This weekend is Round One of the Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks touring series,” Bates said. “This will be the first race of the year for the touring series.”
Latrobe will host six divisions on Saturday with the addition of Vintage Modifieds this season.
“The Vintage Modifieds will compete seven times this season, including two events with the PA Thunder on Dirt Series,” Bates said. “We are excited to give the local Vintage Modified guys a place to race this year without having to travel.”
Friday, the Motocross track will feature the 2nd Annual Tanner Friedline Memorial. Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the 6 Division program, including the Penn Ohio Tour Series, drops the green flag at 7 pm. Gates open at 5 p.m.
JENNERSTOWN
The speedway complex will host a 6-division racing program on Saturday. Spectator gates open at 4 p.m., and racing at 6 p.m.
May 21 will be Armed Forces Appreciation Day.
GREATER LATROBE SPEEDWAY REUNION
The next reunion will be held on Saturday, May 14, at St. James Lutheran Church in Youngstown, PA. The church is located at 4329 Route 982 and the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is open to all race fans. If you know of any former competitors and their families, please pass along this information. You are encouraged to bring any old photos, publications, old race cars, or memories to share with everyone in attendance. There is no fee for this event, but donations will be accepted to cover any costs. Food will be available. The racetrack grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to visit.
If you can’t attend, the Fall Reunion is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2022.
