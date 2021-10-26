The matchup is set for the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team.
But that’s for later in the week. Three additional Greater Latrobe playoff contests will take place today.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team kicks off the day, 1 p.m. against District 10 champion McDowell during the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A State Tennis Tournament at the Westwood Racquet Club in Erie.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team will follow, as the No. 10-seeded Lady Wildcats travel to No. 7 Bethel Park during a 7:30 p.m. WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff match.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team closes the night, as the No. 4-seeded Lady Wildcats travel to No. 1-ranked Penn-Trafford for an 8 p.m. semifinal-round clash in the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Playoffs.
Now, onto Thursday.
No. 6-seeded Peters Township defeated No. 11 Pine-Richland, 4-0, during Monday’s opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs. That means the No. 3-seeded Lady Wildcats will meet No. 6 Peters Township, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field during the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year. The Lady Wildcats were a No. 10 seed in 2020 and they suffered a 6-1 setback versus No. 7 Upper St. Clair in the opening round.
This year, Greater Latrobe earned a bye into the quarterfinal-round of the playoffs. It’s the first time Greater Latrobe will play a quarterfinal-round playoff game in more than 24 years.
If the Lady Wildcats win on Thursday, they will advance to the semifinal round of the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs on Monday at a time, location and against an opponent yet to be determined. The WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Championship match is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team claimed its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport. They finished 9-0-1 in the section and 13-1-1 overall.
If the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team win this afternoon, the Lady Wildcats will face District 1 champion Conestoga or New Oxford, the third-place team from District 3 on Friday during the PIAA Class 3A State Quarterfinals at the Hershey Racquet Club. The PIAA Class 3A State Semifinals are scheduled for Saturday morning and the PIAA Class 3A State Championship match later that day, both at Hershey Racquet Club.
Greater Latrobe was the WPIAL Class 3A runners-up this season, falling to Upper St. Clair in the title match earlier this month. Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2020 season, as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championship at Hershey Racquet Club.
If the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team wins, the Lady Wildcats will visit No. 2 Shaler Area, 6 p.m. Thursday in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. The Lady Wildcats went 9-3 in section play and 12-3 overall. They enter the playoffs on a four-match win streak with nine victories in their last 10 matches. The Lady Wildcats were eliminated by Seneca Valley in the opening round of last season’s district playoffs.
If the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team wins, the Lady Wildcats advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Championship match against No. 2 Fox Chapel Area or No. 3 Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m. Saturday at Washington and Jefferson College.
Greater Latrobe has reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals each of the last four seasons, including the championship game in 2018, and ‘19. Penn-Trafford is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. The Lady Warriors have claimed the title each of the last five seasons, including twice against Greater Latrobe. Penn-Trafford beat Greater Latrobe, 9-0, on Oct. 20 and 4-1, on Sept. 30 this season.
