It was a clean sweep for the Greensburg Central Catholic athletic teams during Tuesday’s opening round of the state playoffs.
Now, it’s onto a pair of rematches.
The Greensburg Central Catholic boys’ soccer team, girls’ soccer team and girls’ volleyball team all competed in respective First Round games of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Tuesday.
The GCC boys doubled up District 5 champion McConnellsburg, 4-2, during an opening-round game game at McConnellsburg High School. Additionally, the GCC girls edged out District 10 champion Mercer, 3-2, during the first round at Slippery Rock High School, and the Lady Centurions’ volleyball team completed the trifecta with a 3-2 win against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Guilfoyle High School.
Quarterfinal-round matchups for all three teams will take place on Saturday with times and locations still to be determined. And two of those games will involve rematches.
The Lady Centurions’ girls’ soccer team will meet Freedom Area, the third-place finisher from the WPIAL, while the GCC boys square off against Eden Christian Academy, which also claimed third place in the WPIAL. The GCC girls’ volleyball team is scheduled to face District 9 champion Clarion Area.
The GCC soccer teams — facing Eden Christian Academy and Freedom Area — are both involved in rematches from the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. Both fell in the WPIAL Class 1A championship, the GCC girls, 2-1, against Steel Valley in overtime and the boys, a 3-1 setback versus Winchester Thurston.
The GCC boys rallied to defeat Eden Christian, 6-5, in overtime during the district semifinals. GCC trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before rallying to advance to the WPIAL Class 1A championship match. The GCC girls, twice, led by two goals during its WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round contest against Freedom Area before securing the one-goal victory.
On Tuesday, Sara Felder scored twice, while Lexi Graham netted the winner in the GCC girls’ one-goal victory against Mercer. Mercer led 2-1 before GCC scored the final two goals to advance. Kyler Miller scored twice to lead the GCC boys, while Jake Gretz and Carlo Denis also found the back of the net. Miller, Denis, Gretz and Jackson Vacanti all registered assists.
The GCC girls also fell behind, 2-1, in volleyball. Scores were 25-22, 19-25 and 14-25 before the Lady Centurions rallied for wins in the final two games, 25-20 and 15-13.
The WPIAL Class 1A semifinals are scheduled for next Tuesday. If the GCC girls win, the Lady Centurions will have a rematch with WPIAL Class 1A champion Steel Valley or West Branch, the District 6 champion.
It’s a similar situation for the GCC boys. If the Centurions win, they will face WPIAL Class 1A champion Winchester Thurston or Mercer, the District 10 champion.
Same for the GCC girls’ volleyball team. If the Lady Centurions win, they will meet Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL Class 1A champion, or Cochranton, the District 10 champion. GCC fell 3-1 against Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class 1A championship match.
