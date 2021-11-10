Three members of the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team have been recognized by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for their performances during the 2021 season.
Junior setter Carly Augustine, a former Greater Latrobe standout, was named Second Team All-PAC, sophomore outside hitter Luciana Polk was recognized with Honorable Mention All-PAC honors, while junior middle hitter Becca Miller was named to the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
Augustine, an Honorable Mention All-PAC selection last season, split time between the setter and outside hitter spot during the 2021 campaign, as she led the Bearcats in kills per set (2.37), while also averaging 3.47 assists per set and 3.04 digs per set. She also totaled 23 blocks to rank third on the team while adding nine service aces.
Augustine put down nine or more kills in 14 different matches, highlighted by a season-best 15 in the Bearcats’ 3-2 win over Washington & Jefferson in the 2021 season finale. She also reached double figures in digs 13 times, including a 25-dig performance against W&J on Sept. 23 and a 23-dig effort in SVC’s win over Waynesburg on Oct. 2, while she dished 20 or more assists in five different matches. Augustine achieved the rare triple-double in four different matches this season, going for 13 kills, 18 assists and 12 digs in a win over Bethany on Sept. 18; 11 kills, 17 assists and 25 digs in the Sept. 23 W&J match; 11 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs against Penn State-Altoona on Oct. 7; and 15 kills, 25 assists and 14 digs in the season-finale against W&J.
Polk repeats as an Honorable Mention All-PAC selection. She averaged 2.37 kills and 4.41 digs per set this season, while totaling 15 blocks and a team-leading 26 aces. Polk recorded at least seven kills in 16 different matches, reaching double figures five times, highlighted by her career-best 23 kills in a Sept. 3 win over Pitt-Bradford. She was also one of the team’s leaders on defense, reaching double figures in digs in 20 different matches. She eclipsed 20 digs in seven matches, including a 29-dig effort in SVC’s win over Bethany on Sept. 18 and a 24-dig performance in the Bearcats’ Oct. 30 victory at W&J. She recorded five kill-dig double-doubles on the season, while she had at least one service ace in 16 different matches, including a season-best five aces on Sept. 23 against W&J.
Miller was a solid and consistent performer for the Bearcats, averaging 1.73 kills and totaling 16 blocks. She reached double figures in kills four times, recording a career-best 13 in a win over Waynesburg on Oct. 21, while she totaled at least two blocks in five different matches. In addition to her Sportsmanship Team recognition this season, Miller has been named to the PAC’s Academic Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with grade point averages of 3.6 or above during their semester of competition, in each of the past two seasons.
