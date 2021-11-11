Three girls’ volleyball standouts from Ligonier Valley were recently honored.
Haley Stormer, Sarah Sheeder and Lizzy Crissman were all selected as WPIAL Class 2A, All-Section 5 All-Stars for the 2021 season. Stormer was a First Team pick, Sheeder was recognized on the second team and Crissman the third team.
Stormer was the Lady Rams’ 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, while Sheeder, a 5-foot-4 senior libero. Crissman was a 5-foot-8 junior middle hitter.
Stormer tallied 191 kills, 27 digs, six blocks and 152 service points to lead the Lady Rams. Sheeder picked up 134 digs, 34 blocks and 93 points, while Crissman posted 72 kills and 51 blocks for the Lady Rams.
Stormer closed her career at Ligonier Valley with 491 kills, 48 digs, 24 assists, 65 blocks and 313 service points. Sheeder ended her career with 265 digs, 34 blocks and 215 points. Crissman will enter her senior season with 97 kills and 73 blocks for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley ended its season with a 9-9 record following a loss against top-seeded North Catholic in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ volleyball playoffs.
Ligonier Valley played its best volleyball down the stretch during the regular season and that carried into the playoffs when the Lady Rams dispatched Chartiers-Houston during the play-in round.
Ligonier Valley opened the season with two wins in its first five matches, but improved as the season progressed. The Lady Rams won six of eight matches, including four of five before falling to North Catholic.
The loss against North Catholic marked the end of the Ligonier Valley volleyball careers for the senior foursome of Stormer, Sheeder, outside/middle hitter Taylor Meier and defensive specialist Paige Hickman.
They were part of a group that notched two playoff wins in the first two seasons competing in the WPIAL after the school spent the previous five decades in District 6. In 2020, the Lady Rams also won a preliminary-round match versus Southmoreland — their first WPIAL volleyball win in program history — before falling to Ellwood City in the Class 2A first round. They did it again with a victory against Chartiers-Houston prior to a loss against North Catholic.
