Three Derry Area wrestlers, Dylan Klim (106), Giovanni Beatrice (113) and Christian Hirak (160) make it to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class A, Section 2 Championships held at Canon-McMillan High School Friday.
Ligonier Valley had two wrestlers, James Brown (126) and Ryan Harbert (138) make it to the quarterfinals of the same tournament.
Klim scored a pinfall over Beth-Center’s Brian Rice in :26 in the round of 16. He moved on to face South Side’s Killian Turek in the quarterfinals, where Klim scored another pin, this time at the :52 mark. In the semifinals, Fort Cherry’s Shawn Robertson pinned Klim at 2:47. Taking fourth place, Klim will move on to the PIAA SW 2A Regional Championships to be held on March 4-5 at Peters Twp. High School.
Beatrice scored a pin in :24 against Darius Simmons of Burgettstown to move to the quarterfinals. Beatrice would win again by pin in the quarters, this time pinning Montour’s James Walker in a time of 5:00. In the semifinals, Beatrice faced Laurel’s Colin Bartley. Bartley would win by decision with a score of 5-2. Beatrice moves on to regionals.
Hirak started his day with a technical fall win over Brenton Barnhart of Jefferson-Morgan, 15-0, 3:15 in the round of 32. Moving on to the round of 16, Hirak pinned Summit Academy’s Dillon Miller in :35. In the quarterfinals, Hirak decisioned Burrell’s Damian Barr, 4-2 to move on to the semifinals. Trevor Pettit of Beth-Center pinned Hirak in 1:03 to wrap Hirak’s tournament. With the fourth place finish Hirak, too, will move on to regionals.
For Ligonier Valley, James Brown pinned Riverview’s Justin Burrell in 1:16 to move on to the quarterfinal. Carlyton’s Bryce Rodriguez pinned Brown in 2:46 in the quarters.
Ryan Harbert scored a pin against Jefferson-Morgan’s Grant Hathaway in a time of 3:32 to grant him passage to the quarterfinals. In the quarters, Burgettstown’s Randy Brown pinned Harbert in 1:53. Harbert placing seventh moves on to regionals.
