Three area wrestlers — Gabe Willochell, Vinny Kilkeary and Ty Cymmerman — are ready for the PIAA Class AA and AAA State Wrestling Championships.
Willochell and Kilkeary represent Greater Latrobe in Class AAA while Cymmerman is the lone Derry Area representative in the Class AA tournament.
The PIAA Class AA and AAA State Wrestling Championships will be contested today through Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey. Today’s action today gets underway at 9 a.m. with the Class AA preliminary and first rounds followed by the consolation first round at 1:15 p.m. Class AAA then takes over with the same sessions at 4 and 8:15 p.m., respectively.
Derry Area has had at least one wrestler qualify for the state championships for 26 straight years. The Trojans have had wrestlers win six state titles with a pair of runner-up finishes and two thirds in the last nine seasons.
DA’s Cymmerman and Greater Latrobe’s Willochell placed fourth in the state last year after finishing as regional runners-up. Willochell, a senior, competes at 132 pounds, while Cymmerman, a junior and three-time regional second-place finisher, is at 126 pounds. Kilkeary is at 106 pounds and reached the state tournament as a freshman.
During last week’s WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships, Willochell suffered his first loss of the season.
Willochell (33-1) was the top seed in the tournament when he dropped a 4-2 decision against Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon in the 132-pound finals. Willochell defeated Herrera-Rondon, 2-0, during the nationally-recognized Powerade Tournament in December.
Kilkeary (33-5) was second in regional action to Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church after he was pinned in the 106-pound championship match.
Cymmerman (36-5) dropped an 8-1 decision against Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills — a defending state champion — in the title match of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional.
Wrestling resumes Friday with the Class AA quarterfinals and consolation second round at 9 a.m. with the consy third round at 11:45 a.m., and the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m., and the consy semis at 9:30 p.m. The AAA quarterfinals and consolation second round are scheduled for 2:15 p.m., and the consy third round at 5 p.m.
First up on Saturday is the Class AAA semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 9 a.m., and consy semis at 11:30 a.m. with the championship matches and consolation finals (third through eighth place) at 7 p.m. The AA championship and consy finals are at 2 p.m.
