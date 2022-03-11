Three of the five area wrestlers who earned the trip to the PIAA state wrestling championships at the Giant Center in Hershey are moving on to the quarterfinals.
Greater Latrobe’s Luke Willochell (106) and Vinny Kilkeary (120) will wrestle today in the Class AAA quarterfinals set to start at 2:15 p.m.
Derry Area’s Christian Hirak (160) will wrestle in the quarterfinals of Class AA set to start at 9 a.m.
Willochell made the quarterfinals by a major decision over West Scraton’s Tyson Cook of 10-2. Willochell was in control from the first period on. He scored his first points at :58 with a takedown.
Willochell added another two points for reversal in the second period.
In the third period, Willochell sealed his win scoring six points (a reversal and two nearfalls) to move him to today’s quarterfinals, where he will face Luke Reitter of Council Rock South.
Kilkeary advanced to the quarterfinals by pinning Christian Horvath, of Freedom, in 1:46. He will face Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler in the quarterfinals.
Hirak major decisioned Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman, 11-0, to advance.
After a scoreless first period, Hirak drew the first points of the match on a nearfall at :42 in the second period.
In the third period, Hirak would stretch his points lead with an escape, takedown and two nearfalls to solidify his victory. He will next face Ganon Smith of Newport in today’s quarterfinals.
If Hirak wins, he would move on to the Class semifinals that are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight. The finals are set for March 12 at 2 p.m.
Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215) bowed out of the competition Thursday with round-of-16 losses.
Pletcher started the day with a major decision win over Strath Haven’s Kelton Brunner, 8-0 in the opening round.
He next faced Dylan Evans, of Chartiers Valley, who scored the win on a 4-2 decision.
Boerio wrestled State College’s Nicholas Pavelchko in the round of 16. Pavelchko scored a major decision win of 8-0.
The semifinals and finals of the PIAA Class AAA state championships will take place on March 12.
The semifinals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m.
